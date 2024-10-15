Badminton champ An Se-young granted temporary right to wear shoes of her choice

In a “limited and exceptional freedom” granted, South Korean badminton champion An Se-young can wear the shoes of her choice at the Denmark Open tournament, which opened Tuesday.

The Badminton Korea Association’s decision on Monday exempts the Paris Olympic gold medalist from the obligation to choose footwear exclusively from brands that have signed sponsorship deals with the association. The exemption applies exclusively to An and only for the Denmark Open.

It follows An’s public criticism of the BKA rule, which forced her to wear the association's sponsored shoes, made by Yonex, which she finds uncomfortable, during international competitions.

“This decision prioritizes An Se-young’s performance and the growth of Korean sports,” the association said in a statement, adding that it has taken into account public opinion following the Paris Olympics and feedback from a recent parliamentary hearing.

An, who won gold in the women’s singles event at the Paris Olympics in August, made headlines shortly after her victory by openly criticizing her national team and the BKA for their handling of her knee injury and for outdated practices. One of her primary frustrations was the rule preventing her from wearing the shoes of her choice, which she believes would enhance her performance.

At the time it was also revealed that An in February requested permission to wear shoes that better fit her feet but was denied and instead was offered the option of custom shoes by Yonex, which have not yet been created.

The situation gained wider attention last month when photos of An’s blistered feet were presented during a parliamentary hearing. During this session, Rep. Min Hyung-bae of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea urged Kim Taek-gyu, head of the BKA, to change the regulations to allow An to wear shoes that better fit her.

The association further noted that both Yonex and Yonex Korea are open to discussions to address An’s concerns and are currently working on a solution. This temporary permission will remain in effect until discussions with Yonex are resolved, according to the BKA.

Due to the association’s rules requiring athletes to use Yonex products at international competitions, An has been competing in shoes of her choice at domestic tournaments.