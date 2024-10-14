Park Seo-bo's hitherto unseen final works to be shown in New York a year after his death

"Ecriture No. 221029" by Park Seo-bo (Courtesy White Cube) "Ecriture No. 221029" by Park Seo-bo (Courtesy White Cube)

As this year marks the first anniversary of the death of Korean dansaekhwa master Park Seo-bo, galleries in Korea and abroad are commemorating his legacy by unveiling his last body of paintings and works that capture the artist created by Korean sculptor Gwon Osang. White Cube in New York will show Park’s “Newspaper Ecriture” for the first time, the final body of work created by the artist before his passing in 2023. The exhibition offers an opportunity to learn how the artist developed his signature "Ecriture" series until his final days. “It took a year and a half to prepare the exhibition that was planned while Park was alive,” Park Seung-ho, chairperson of the Park Seo-bo Foundation, told The Korea Herald on Monday. The White Cube exhibition will open Nov. 8 and run through Jan. 11 in New York. Executed on archival newspaper pages, these works are marked by both the date of the publication's release and the artist’s dynamic application of oil paint, and make a profound statement on the intertwined nature of temporality and creation, according to the gallery.

An installation view of "Park Seo-bo / Gwon Osang" at Johyun Gallery in Busan (Courtesy of the gallery) An installation view of "Park Seo-bo / Gwon Osang" at Johyun Gallery in Busan (Courtesy of the gallery)