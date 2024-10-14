[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin to drop solo album next month: report

(Credit: Vogue Korea) (Credit: Vogue Korea)

Jin of BTS will roll out a solo album in November, according to a local media report Monday. Big Hit Music confirmed the news but did not specify a date. The artist dropped the digital single “Super Tuna” last week, adding a second verse to the original song from 2021. The single topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 57 regions and landed atop Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart, as did the original song in 2022. His first official solo music was the single “The Astronaut” which came out in October 2022 ahead of his enlistment. The Coldplay collaboration has topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 107 regions and amassed 500 million plays on Spotify. Jin hinted at the solo album in June when Jimin shared the track list for his second solo album, writing “Jimin, I will be next. I will sing, too.” Enhypen to return with 2nd LP repack

Enhypen release a repackage of its second studio album on Nov. 11, agency Belift Lab said Monday. The teaser motion clip for “Romance: Untold – Daydream” piqued fans’ interest with images of a fountain pen scribbling down complex characters, a clock showing six o’clock and a growing stack of paper. The album will be a reissue of the group's second LP “Romance: Untold” which came out in July and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 2. The album sold more than 2.34 million copies in the first week and became the group's first album to sell over 2 million copies in one week. Earlier this month, the band kicked off its third international tour, "Walk the Line," with two concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The tour will resume in Japan next month, bringing it to Saitama, Fukuoka and Osaka. Viviz to release 5th EP

Girl group Viviz will put out its fifth EP “Voyage” on Nov. 7, agency Big Planet Made Entertainment said Monday. The EP comes about a year after the previous EP “Versus.” The main track “Maniac” was a delayed hit, leaping up hundreds of rungs on Korean music charts months after the EP's release. Separately, the three members renewed their contracts with their management company in August after three years. Last month, they wrapped up their first international tour which spanned 27 cities. In January, Viviz members will reunite with the rest of GFriend for a project to celebrate the group's 10th anniversary, marking the first full-group appearance in four years since it disbanded. Ateez Hongjoong to join charity event with fans

