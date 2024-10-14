Yoon's former chief of staff named ambassador to China

Most Popular
Yoon's former chief of staff named ambassador to ChinaBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 17:19
Kim Dae-ki, who was President Yoon Suk Yeol's chief of staff during the first two years of Yoon's term, has been named the ambassador to China.
Kim, a 68-year-old career bureaucrat, will replace the incumbent Chung Jae-ho, who served in the position since August 2022.
Kim has expertise in handling trade-related affairs countering China and has a good command of Chinese, Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk told reporters Monday.
Seoul is awaiting China's approval of Kim's nomination, Chung added.
Kim earned a bachelor's degree in economics at Seoul National University and finished the master's program in business administration at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
