Yoon's former chief of staff named ambassador to China

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 17:19

In this file photo taken in November 2022, Kim Dae-ki, then chief of staff of the presidential office, speaks at the National Assembly. (Herald DB) In this file photo taken in November 2022, Kim Dae-ki, then chief of staff of the presidential office, speaks at the National Assembly. (Herald DB)

Kim Dae-ki, who was President Yoon Suk Yeol's chief of staff during the first two years of Yoon's term, has been named the ambassador to China.

Kim, a 68-year-old career bureaucrat, will replace the incumbent Chung Jae-ho, who served in the position since August 2022.

Kim has expertise in handling trade-related affairs countering China and has a good command of Chinese, Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk told reporters Monday.

Seoul is awaiting China's approval of Kim's nomination, Chung added.

Kim earned a bachelor's degree in economics at Seoul National University and finished the master's program in business administration at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

