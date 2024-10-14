[Herald Interview] Miss Universe Korea winner Ariel Han talks embracing true self

Most Popular
[Herald Interview] Miss Universe Korea winner Ariel Han talks embracing true selfBy Moon Ki-hoon
Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 17:01
Beauty pageants often conjure up stereotypical images of young, attractive women in swimsuits reciting canned responses. But this year's Miss Universe Korea competition, co-hosted by The Korea Herald and Yedang Media on Sept. 30, shattered those molds, celebrating women's unique qualities both inside and out.
The pageant eliminated the age restrictions that had previously limited participation to women aged 18 to 28. Gone too were the longstanding height and weight requirements. This inclusive, empowering turn welcomed a diverse array of contestants, notably including an 82-year-old senior model and a mother-daughter duo.
Of the 32 contestants of all ages and shapes who showcased their distinct charms, the one who emerged victorious was 22-year-old Ariel Han, a fashion school student currently on leave to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a beauty queen.
"It still feels like a dream. I could barely hold back my tears," Han said, recalling the crowning moment in an interview with The Korea Herald. "I grew so much from this experience. The other participants had such captivating stories and personalities. It reaffirmed my belief that true beauty transcends age and background."
The statuesque Han, standing nearly 6 feet tall in heels, spoke with contagious enthusiasm throughout the interview. The secret to her confident poise and ultimate success, she revealed, was an unwavering commitment to being her authentic self.
"With the entry barriers removed, I felt this year's pageant was the perfect opportunity to be recognized for who I am without conforming to stereotypes," Han explained. "I get nervous when I'm overly made up or scripted, so I focused on showcasing the real me – my unique beauty and charm."
While beauty remains a focal point, Miss Universe also offers a platform for contestants to champion important causes worldwide. For Han, sustainable fashion and women's empowerment are at the heart of her vision. She aspires to create an eco-conscious fashion brand one day and inspire other women as an industry leader.
These lofty goals will drive Han forward as she heads to the Miss Universe final in Mexico City this November, where she will compete with candidates from over 120 countries. She will also serve as an ambassador for Herald Media Group, representing the organization at various events both at home and abroad.
Rather than feeling daunted, Han is excited to take on these new roles. She looks forward to engaging with people from different cultures, drawing on her own multicultural background growing up in the US. She is also eager to present authentic Korean culture to a global audience.
"I believe what is most Korean is also most universal," Han said. "Rather than being self-conscious and trying to mold myself for an international audience, I think it's best to just be my natural Korean self. The world will resonate with that sincerity."
What, then, does Han consider her standout charm? In school, she was often called "Korean Barbie." Her given name, Ariel, also drew frequent comparisons to Disney's “The Little Mermaid.” Transliterated directly from her Korean name, Ariel is what her parents decided to call her after a dream one of them had before her birth -- fittingly -- of a mermaid.
"My appeal?" Han mused, a fleeting shyness crossing her face.
"I suppose I'm bright and energetic. Maybe a mix of cute and sexy, with a touch of intellect," she added with a giggle.
