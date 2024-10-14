[Herald Interview] Miss Universe Korea winner Ariel Han talks embracing true self

Miss Universe Korea 2024 winner Ariel Han poses for a photo before the interview with The Korea Herald on Oct. 11 in Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Beauty pageants often conjure up stereotypical images of young, attractive women in swimsuits reciting canned responses. But this year's Miss Universe Korea competition, co-hosted by The Korea Herald and Yedang Media on Sept. 30, shattered those molds, celebrating women's unique qualities both inside and out.

The pageant eliminated the age restrictions that had previously limited participation to women aged 18 to 28. Gone too were the longstanding height and weight requirements. This inclusive, empowering turn welcomed a diverse array of contestants, notably including an 82-year-old senior model and a mother-daughter duo.

Of the 32 contestants of all ages and shapes who showcased their distinct charms, the one who emerged victorious was 22-year-old Ariel Han, a fashion school student currently on leave to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a beauty queen.

"It still feels like a dream. I could barely hold back my tears," Han said, recalling the crowning moment in an interview with The Korea Herald. "I grew so much from this experience. The other participants had such captivating stories and personalities. It reaffirmed my belief that true beauty transcends age and background."

The statuesque Han, standing nearly 6 feet tall in heels, spoke with contagious enthusiasm throughout the interview. The secret to her confident poise and ultimate success, she revealed, was an unwavering commitment to being her authentic self.

"With the entry barriers removed, I felt this year's pageant was the perfect opportunity to be recognized for who I am without conforming to stereotypes," Han explained. "I get nervous when I'm overly made up or scripted, so I focused on showcasing the real me – my unique beauty and charm."