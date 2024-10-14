Korea, Mongolia strengthen ties in education

The Ministry of Education announced plans to hold the 4th Korea-Mongolia Joint Commission on Education in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Scheduled for Tuesday, the meeting is part of an ongoing consultative process that began in 2015 to deepen bilateral educational cooperation. The commission aims to review past agreements and explore new opportunities for collaboration in education, the ministry explained.

One of the primary focus areas of the meeting is the promotion of Korean language education in Mongolia. With growing interest in learning Korean, the South Korean Ministry of Education will request continued support from the Mongolian government to enhance Korean language programs, including the possibility of adopting Korean as a second language.

South Korea has been actively expanding Korean language education in elementary and middle schools worldwide to attract international students and cultivate those familiar with Korea’s culture and language.

Another key agenda item is digital education cooperation. Both countries are eager to explore how educational technology, including artificial intelligence-based learning tools, can be introduced to improve Mongolia's educational infrastructure.

South Korea and Mongolia will also discuss Mongolia’s participation in the Global Education and Innovation Alliance, a network promoting digital-based education innovations, launched in August this year.

"It is very meaningful to discuss ways in which the two countries can work together to innovate education," said Ha Yoo-kyung, global education officer at the Ministry of Education, highlighting South Korea's commitment to fostering practical outcomes from these discussions.