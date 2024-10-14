CN Blue returns to pure band sound with “X”

Although it has been 14 years since its debut, this year marks “another beginning” for CN Blue with the trio's contemplative 10th mini-album, "X."

Although it is the band's 10th album, band leader and vocalist Yong-hwa feels as nervous and excited as when the band debuted each time a new album is released. “At the same time, I still feel the fire alive inside me,” he said in an interview with a group of reporters on Oct. 7 in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.

The members explained that this album, the group's first in three years, returns to the “pure sound of instruments and raw music."

“For some time, we wrote music with a broader audience in mind, and we started thinking that many people didn’t enjoy raw instrumental sounds. However, the public’s understanding of band instruments has grown now,” said Yong-hwa.

Yong-hwa recalled a realization that hit him after watching a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert recently. “The show was filled with just the instruments, and there were no other sound sources. Yet, the performance wasn’t boring at all. It made me think, ‘Yes, this is the essence.’”

The resulting album “X” focuses on the essence of band music and highlights the sound of the instruments, aiming for a primal feel.

After performing only overseas for years, the group took the stage for its first Seoul concert in six years last year and began performing at university festivals and other events. The trio mentioned that their recent festival experiences made them think deeply about the essence of band music.

“At rock festivals with other bands, we sometimes deliberately strip down the sound and amplify the raw instrument sounds. We’ve been having a lot of discussions about whether we should add or eliminate the sound for each performance and album,” said drummer Min-hyuk.

The members were happy about the recent “band boom” in Korea, with various bands rising in popularity; they are confident that they shine among them.

“As people's understanding of band music grows, the real and the fake will become more distinct, and we have to survive as the real deal. But we’re confident," said Yong-hwa, noting that CN Blue is among the Korean bands who have performed the most concerts.

“We were the first Korean band to go on a world tour. So, we have a lot of know-how,” added Yong-hwa.

Bassist Jung-shin said he is still learning by watching other bands’ performances. “We recently all went to see the Japanese band Uverworld concert, and we learned a lot. From the backdrop videos to the entrance and the arrangement of the setlist, it made me think about many things.”

Min-hyuk said that while this is their 10th mini album, CN Blue’s music is still in its prime. “The number 10 seems like a huge number, but to me, this album feels like the peak of our music. It’s a beginning, and it’s youth. We still have so much more to show.”

CN Blue, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary next year, had its first Asia tour in seven years from March to August. In late September, the band held a concert at Seoul Handball Stadium.