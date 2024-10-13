South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot

This photo released by the North Korean state news agency on Friday shows what it claims to be a South Korean unmanned aerial vehicle carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets. (Korean Central News Agency-Yonhap)

The South Korean military said Sunday it has “nothing to confirm” regarding North Korea claiming to have ordered its artillery corps near the shared border to fully prepare to shoot.

“The military has nothing to confirm,” a South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff official told The Korea Herald.

North Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement releases through the state Korean Central News Agency that it has put “fully armed” artillery corps along the border “on standby to shoot” by 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to the statement, the North’s defense ministry ordered “all levels of armed forces” to prepare for another drone crossing the border from the South and a possible escalation into a military conflict.

North Korea on Friday claimed that South Korean drones carrying anti-Kim Jong-un regime leaflets trespassed into Pyongyang three times this month. The South’s JCS said the military hasn’t sent any drones into the North.