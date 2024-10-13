Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature

Han Kang's Nobel Prize win Thursday brought the recognition Koreans have long sought: For decades Koreans have been fixated on the question of when Korea would win a Nobel Prize in literature.

As novelist Kim Young-ha noted in his message of congratulations, the question of whether the Korean language, once threatened with extinction during the Japanese colonial era, could find its rightful place in world literature has haunted the collective consciousness of Koreans since liberation.

The weekend has been a festive one for the country as Han expressed her hope that her win would bring joy to readers of Korean literature and Koreans celebrated being able to read works by a Nobel laureate in the original language, Hangeul.

New perspective on historical traumas

As the Swedish Academy's Nobel Committee noted, the core themes in Han's oeuvre confront "historical traumas” and expose “the fragility of human life” through “intense poetic prose."

Literary critics highlight that universal themes combined with Korean historical traumas like the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising (1980) and the Jeju April 3 Uprising and Massacre (1948-1949) have captured the attention of the literary community overseas.

“Korean literature from earlier eras often focused on representing and engaging with the vast historical currents of war, colonization and division, as well as the subsequent industrialization and democratization," said Yoo Sung-ho, a professor of Korean literature at Hanyang University.

"What sets Han’s works apart is that, while they confront history and its traumas, they do so not through realistic presentation, but by delving into introspection," according to Yoo.

"I am very happy that the new perspectives, methods, language and style of the writer, who began her career during the transition of Korean literature to a more open and democratic phase, after overcoming the chaotic times of the '70s and '80s, are receiving recognition," said Kwon Young-min, a professor emeritus of Korean literature at Seoul National University.

"She is still a young writer in her 50s, someone who has much to offer and an infinite potential for future works. Han is a tremendous treasure in Korean literature," he said.