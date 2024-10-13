Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature

Most Popular
Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literatureBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Oct. 13, 2024 - 18:12
Han Kang's Nobel Prize win Thursday brought the recognition Koreans have long sought: For decades Koreans have been fixated on the question of when Korea would win a Nobel Prize in literature.
As novelist Kim Young-ha noted in his message of congratulations, the question of whether the Korean language, once threatened with extinction during the Japanese colonial era, could find its rightful place in world literature has haunted the collective consciousness of Koreans since liberation.
The weekend has been a festive one for the country as Han expressed her hope that her win would bring joy to readers of Korean literature and Koreans celebrated being able to read works by a Nobel laureate in the original language, Hangeul.
New perspective on historical traumas
As the Swedish Academy's Nobel Committee noted, the core themes in Han's oeuvre confront "historical traumas” and expose “the fragility of human life” through “intense poetic prose."
Literary critics highlight that universal themes combined with Korean historical traumas like the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising (1980) and the Jeju April 3 Uprising and Massacre (1948-1949) have captured the attention of the literary community overseas.
“Korean literature from earlier eras often focused on representing and engaging with the vast historical currents of war, colonization and division, as well as the subsequent industrialization and democratization," said Yoo Sung-ho, a professor of Korean literature at Hanyang University.
"What sets Han’s works apart is that, while they confront history and its traumas, they do so not through realistic presentation, but by delving into introspection," according to Yoo.
"I am very happy that the new perspectives, methods, language and style of the writer, who began her career during the transition of Korean literature to a more open and democratic phase, after overcoming the chaotic times of the '70s and '80s, are receiving recognition," said Kwon Young-min, a professor emeritus of Korean literature at Seoul National University.
"She is still a young writer in her 50s, someone who has much to offer and an infinite potential for future works. Han is a tremendous treasure in Korean literature," he said.
Translators, supporters behind Han's global success
People who first brought Han's works to light internationally are receiving renewed attention, with many viewing this award as also the result of decades of dedicated work by translators, the Literature Translation Institute of Korea and the Daesan Foundation in advancing Korean literature on the international front.
"One of the biggest challenges for Korean literature has always been overcoming the language barrier," said Kwon.
"Han was fortunate to partner with Deborah Smith, who had a deep affection for Han's works and also brought a deep literary sensitivity to her work. Rather than having multiple translators work on her books here and there, one person translated (several of) her works consistently," Kwon said.
Smith translated "The Vegetarian" into English for which she and Han were named co-winners of the International Booker Prize (Man Booker International Prize then) in 2016. Smith went on to translate Han's "Human Acts," "The White Book" and "Greek Lessons."
In addition, LTI Korea and the Daesan Foundation have been supporting literary translation for over three decades.
Smith’s translation efforts, along with the support provided by the Daesan Foundation, were instrumental in the translation and publication of "The Vegetarian" in the UK.
Since its establishment in 1993, the Daesan Foundation has supported the translation, research and publication of Korean literature. Han’s works alone have benefited from nine translation grants from the foundation, covering six of her titles in four languages.
LTI Korea has also played a role in supporting the translation of Han's works into 76 editions across 28 languages.
"Literary works are impossible to deliver without translation," said former LTI Korea president Kwak Hyo-hwan, whose three-year term ended in June 2024.
"High-quality translations of her works have steadily followed, solidifying her status as a literary figure globally. Interest in Korean literature has grown worldwide as well," said Kwak. Over 200 Korean works are now translated annually, and since 2010, Korean writers have won two to three major international literary awards each year, with some years seeing as many as six or seven, according to Kwak.
What does Han's Nobel win mean for future?
The literary and publishing communities unanimously agree that Han’s Nobel Prize will serve as a catalyst for discovering the value and quality of Korean literature overseas.
"Translation takes time but I often emphasize the strengths of literature," said Kwak. "Literature is like a topographical map that reflects a particular time or society. Once translated, it carries not just the text but also the spirit of the era. In that sense, the impact it will have when it reaches new audiences will be enormous."
Some are calling for greater policy support for translation and publication.
"We need to seriously consider how to strengthen the sociocultural foundation of Korean literature and foster a healthy environment for its growth," said Kwon.
"The Nobel Prize has positioned Korean literature on the global literary stage, highlighting its deep, broad and rich historical and spiritual significance. We shouldn't be satisfied with this achievement alone; we must work to expand and enrich the foundation," he said.
"Cultural policies should also focus more on this aspect so that new writers can thrive."
