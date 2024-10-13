Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence

The 29th Busan International Film Festival ended Friday after a 10-day run during which it hosted 145,238 guests and screened 224 films from 63 countries.

The BIFF organizers said the seat occupancy rate at its 28 screens in seven Busan theaters reached 84 percent, a slight increase over last year's 82 percent. This marks the highest seat occupancy in the festival’s history, surpassing even the pre-pandemic years when it featured more than 300 films.

This year’s New Currents Award went to director Park Ki-woong’s “The Land of Morning Calm” and director Maw Naing’s “Cry of Silence.”

The Jiseok Award, for more established filmmakers, was given jointly to Rima Das for “Village Rockstars 2," a film that depicts harmony between nature and mankind through the struggles of a young girl, and Tom Lin Shu-Yu for “Yen and Ai-Lee,” a bold portrayal of a traumatic mother-and-daughter relationship.

The Actor of the Year award for males went to Yoo Lee-ha for his role in “The Final Semester,” a film that connects audiences to the joys and sorrows of young workers in Korea. BIFF praised Yoo's subtle portrayal of the character Chang-woo, a teenager finding his way as a breadwinner.

Actor of the Year for females went to Park Seo-yun for the memorable impression she made in the film “Humming."

BIFF’s newly established Documentary Audience Award went to Jo Se-young’s “K-Number,” which follows an overseas Korean adoptee Mioka Miller who has visited Korea multiple times since 2008 in search of her family, each attempt ending in failure. K-Number refers to a method of classifying Korean adoptees.