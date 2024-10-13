Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Han Kang speaks up on Nobel Prize, thanks ‘enormous wave’ of blessing

    Han Kang speaks up on Nobel Prize, thanks ‘enormous wave’ of blessing
  2. 2

    No South Korean military drone entered Pyongyang skies: JCS

    No South Korean military drone entered Pyongyang skies: JCS
  3. 3

    Confusion over alleged S. Korean drone intrusion: Who's behind it?

    Confusion over alleged S. Korean drone intrusion: Who's behind it?
  4. 4

    N. Korea sends 20 more trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCS

    N. Korea sends 20 more trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCS
  5. 5

    More homeroom teachers asking to be replaced amid teachers rights dispute

    More homeroom teachers asking to be replaced amid teachers rights dispute
  1. 6

    Biden proposes holding trilateral summit this year

    Biden proposes holding trilateral summit this year
  2. 7

    Jennie tops iTunes charts in 47 countries with 'Mantra'

    Jennie tops iTunes charts in 47 countries with 'Mantra'
  3. 8

    Yoon returns home from 3-nation Southeast Asia trip

    Yoon returns home from 3-nation Southeast Asia trip
  4. 9

    S. Korea, US, Japan summit expected near end of 2024: national security adviser

    S. Korea, US, Japan summit expected near end of 2024: national security adviser
  5. 10

    Son Heung-min's father ordered to pay fine for child abuse

    Son Heung-min's father ordered to pay fine for child abuse
피터빈트

Explore Han Kang's Nobel-winning works at outdoor libraries

By No Kyung-min

Published : Oct. 13, 2024 - 15:31

    • Link copied

Books authored by Han Kang are displayed at an outdoor library at Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul, Friday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government) Books authored by Han Kang are displayed at an outdoor library at Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul, Friday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The works of South Korean Nobel laureate Han Kang are available in 20 languages at Seoul's open-air libraries, city officials said Sunday.

The exhibitions, which opened Friday at three locations — Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Plaza and Cheonggyecheon — celebrate the 53-year-old novelist's Nobel Prize win and feature a curated selection of 10 works, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

In addition to her books in the original language, the exhibitions feature translations of her works in 20 languages, including English, Japanese, Greek and Arabic. Across the three locations, 216 books are on display.

Visitors are welcome to freely read the displayed books, as per city officials. Those who write down a memorable line from her books at the event booth can receive complimentary gifts such as pencils and bookmarks.

The outdoor events will run until Nov. 9 at Seoul Plaza, while the other two locations, Gwanghwamun Plaza and Cheonggyecheon, will continue until Nov. 10.

More from Headlines