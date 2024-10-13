Explore Han Kang's Nobel-winning works at outdoor libraries

Most Popular
Explore Han Kang's Nobel-winning works at outdoor librariesBy No Kyung-min
Published : Oct. 13, 2024 - 15:31
The works of South Korean Nobel laureate Han Kang are available in 20 languages at Seoul's open-air libraries, city officials said Sunday.
The exhibitions, which opened Friday at three locations — Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Plaza and Cheonggyecheon — celebrate the 53-year-old novelist's Nobel Prize win and feature a curated selection of 10 works, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
In addition to her books in the original language, the exhibitions feature translations of her works in 20 languages, including English, Japanese, Greek and Arabic. Across the three locations, 216 books are on display.
Visitors are welcome to freely read the displayed books, as per city officials. Those who write down a memorable line from her books at the event booth can receive complimentary gifts such as pencils and bookmarks.
The outdoor events will run until Nov. 9 at Seoul Plaza, while the other two locations, Gwanghwamun Plaza and Cheonggyecheon, will continue until Nov. 10.
