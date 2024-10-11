'Heavy Snow,' Han So-hee's big screen debut, examines stereotypes of beauty

"Heavy Snow," exploring a fragile yet beautiful romance budding between two friends, examines societal perceptions faced by those with striking physical beauty.

“Heavy Snow” follows aspiring actor Soo-ahn (Han Hae-in) as she falls in love with her beautiful schoolmate, popular teen actor Yoon-seol (Han So-hee).

Riding high on its artistic qualities, the film has been invited to a number of domestic and international film festivals, including the Jeonju International Film Festival last year and BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival this year.

"Heavy Snow," which began production in 2019, has drawn attention as it marks the big-screen debut of widely beloved TV star Han So-hee, now 29, in a performance from her early days as an actor.

The director of the film said Han So-hee had no second thoughts about making her film debut in a movie with LGBTQ+ themes.

"I think Han So-hee never viewed the fact that 'Heavy Snow' is a queer film as significant; we never discussed it at all," director Yun Su-ik said at a press conference in Yongsan, Seoul, Friday. Han So-hee was unable to attend due to personal scheduling conflicts.

"Instead, her focus was on the film's narrative tone and the essence of the characters within 'Heavy Snow,'" he added.

The director explained the film explores the restricted freedom individuals face as a result of their physical beauty.

“We often hold specific expectations when we encounter someone beautiful, and tend to view them through the lens of stereotypes,” he said.

“These factors can lead to feelings of depression and anxiety, restricting a person's freedom. Through this film, I wanted to throw the question (regarding such phenomenon to the audience).”

Han Hae-in, a rising star in the indie film scene, has earned critical acclaim for her roles in "Birth" (2023) and "Vestige" (2022). She shared that she was drawn to the film by the intriguing qualities of her character, Soo-ahn.

“Soo-ahn possesses a quiet inner strength despite her fragility, and such (dichotomy) compelled me to take on her role,” said the 35-year-old actor.

“Soo-ahn is not someone who can be defined by a single quality — she reminds me of the ocean. I spent a lot of time thinking about how to give her the essence of the ocean, portraying her as a character who is boundless, impossible to define, and capable of infinite expansion,” added Han.

"Heavy Snow" releases in local theaters Oct. 23.