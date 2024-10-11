[Today’s K-pop] Riize’s Seunghan to rejoin next month

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Seunghan of Riize will return and the band will reorganize as a seven-member act from November, said label SM Entertainment Friday. The management company broached the subject with a lengthy statement, telling fans how the band was originally planned as a septet and how deeply repentant he has been. Seunghan suspended activities about a year ago after a series of scandals followed him from debut. After the announcement, he uploaded a handwritten letter apologizing again for letting fans and bandmates down. He thanked the members for giving him another chance and promised to be responsible and indispensable to the team. The band ran a pop-up store in Seoul until last week to mark the first anniversary of debut as well as the release of the “Riizing: Epilogue” EP, a follow-up to their first EP “Riizing.” BTS’ Jin drops full version of ‘Super Tuna’

Jin of BTS unveiled the full-length version of his hit solo “Super Tuna” Friday. He added a second verse to the song and showcased it at the band’s annual festival in June to the delight of fans, before dropping it as a digital single. A special video shot in North Gyeongsang Province was uploaded as well. The artist gave fans a heads-up on the previous day via fandom platform Weverse. “Super Tuna” first came out in 2021 on his birthday as a special video and the song was published the next year with only a single verse. The video clip amassed 100 million views on YouTube as of last month. The single has topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 57 regions and claimed No. 1 spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart after his performance at “2024 Festa.” aespa tops iTunes chart in 16 regions with special single

A special digital single from aespa debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 16 regions, according to label SM Entertainment Friday citing the latest tally. Single “Synk: Parallel Line” consists of four songs -- one solo from each of the four members. Karina’s “Up” hit the Top 100 and Hot 100 charts on Melon, the largest music chart in Korea. Meanwhile, the group will be releasing its fifth EP “Whiplash” on Oct. 21, about five months after their first studio album “Armageddon.” The latter ranked No. 25 on Billboard 200 and became its fifth entry on the main albums chart. It topped iTunes Top Albums Chart in 25 regions as well. From late January next year, aespa will resume touring the Americas and Europe, wrapping up in Madrid, Spain on March 12. Seventeen’s Dogyeom, Seungkwan sing for BBC documentary

