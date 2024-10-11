Han Kang's Nobel Prize victory sparks waves of celebrity congratulations

Celebrities have been offering their congratulations following the news of author Han Kang winning the Nobel Prize in literature.

Kim Min-ha, known for her role in Apple TV+ series "Pachinko," along with well-known book-loving actors Moon Ga-young and Kim Hye-soo shared the news of Han's win on their social media accounts.

Actor Ko Hyun-jung also posted on her personal account, sharing a screenshot of the news reporting Han Kang’s Nobel Prize win, with the caption, "Finally, Han Kang wins the Nobel Prize." She also posted photos of Han's "Human Acts" and "We Do Not Part" as she extended her congratulations.

Seolhyun, formerly of girl group AOA, meanwhile shared an excerpt from "Human Acts" on her social media: “What is it to be human? What must we do to not be inhuman?”

Singer Hynn, who named herself for the Korean title of Han Kang's "The White Book," expressed deep respect for the author.

“Though I am a small singer using a stage name inspired by your work, I will always strive to make music while learning from the pure perspective and sincerity you bring to your writing,” said Hynn.

Actor Yoo Teo posted a screenshot from his recent film "Past Lives," which was released in March. The scene included the now-ironic line: "Koreans can't win a Nobel Prize."

Veteran actor Nam Myung-ryeol reflected on the challenges that Korean literature faces in translation, emphasizing the significance of Han Kang's win.

“Although authors from the Third World have won the Nobel Prize in literature, their works were often written in European languages like English, Spanish or French. Occasionally, works in Japanese and Chinese have been recognized. Korean, however, is a language with subtle expressions that are difficult to translate into Western languages. Even if a work is outstanding, it’s hard for its true value to be recognized.”

Film critic Lee Dong-jin also expressed his joy, saying, "Although I’ve vaguely thought over the years as a longtime reader that such a day might come, and Han Kang might be the one to win, I never expected to hear such wonderful news so soon."