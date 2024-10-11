[Photo News] Dive into K-style

Korean Air's new foreign national crew members, adorned in Korean traditional attire, or hanbok, pose for a photo during the Dive into K-style training program. (Korean Air)

Korean Air said Friday it has launched the "Dive into K-style" program to help its new foreign national crew members enhance their understanding of Korean culture and the company.

New employees from Japan and Southeast Asia joined the program in August and October, respectively, with another session set to be held for Chinese employees in December.