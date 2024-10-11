Home

  1.

    South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in literature

    South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in literature
  2.

    Korea added to key bond index

    Korea added to key bond index
  3.

    North Korea notifies UN Command of plans to fortify border with South

    North Korea notifies UN Command of plans to fortify border with South
  4.

    Will Apple quit smart ring race with Samsung?

    Will Apple quit smart ring race with Samsung?
  5.

    NewJeans’ Hanni to attend National Assembly audit as witness

    NewJeans' Hanni to attend National Assembly audit as witness
  6.

    [Breaking] South Korea's Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature prize

    [Breaking] South Korea's Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature prize
  7.

    Exploring works of Han Kang

    Exploring works of Han Kang
  8.

    [KH explains] Will CATL’s Korean push reshape battery alliance with Hyundai, Kia?

    [KH explains] Will CATL's Korean push reshape battery alliance with Hyundai, Kia?
  9.

    North Korea already cut off inter-Korean roads in Aug.: JCS chief

    North Korea already cut off inter-Korean roads in Aug.: JCS chief
  10.

    More deaths in ICU following doctors' mass walkout: lawmaker

    More deaths in ICU following doctors' mass walkout: lawmaker
[Photo News] Dive into K-style

By Kim Hae-yeon

Published : Oct. 11, 2024 - 13:35

Korean Air's new foreign national crew members, adorned in Korean traditional attire, or hanbok, pose for a photo during the Dive into K-style training program. (Korean Air) Korean Air's new foreign national crew members, adorned in Korean traditional attire, or hanbok, pose for a photo during the Dive into K-style training program. (Korean Air)

Korean Air said Friday it has launched the "Dive into K-style" program to help its new foreign national crew members enhance their understanding of Korean culture and the company.

New employees from Japan and Southeast Asia joined the program in August and October, respectively, with another session set to be held for Chinese employees in December.

Korean Air's new foreign national crew members, adorned in Korean traditional attire, or hanbok, join a tea ceremony session during the Dive into K-style training program. (Korean Air) Korean Air's new foreign national crew members, adorned in Korean traditional attire, or hanbok, join a tea ceremony session during the Dive into K-style training program. (Korean Air)

After a four-year hiatus, the nation's flag carrier resumed recruitment of foreign national crew members this year. A total of 85 new employees have been hired, including 43 from China, 22 from Thailand, 18 from Japan and two from Malaysia. The company said it plans to hire an additional 200 next year. (Korean Air)

