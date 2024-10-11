[Photo News] Dive into K-style

Most Popular
-
6
[Breaking] South Korea's Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature prize
-
7
Exploring works of Han Kang
-
8
[KH explains] Will CATL’s Korean push reshape battery alliance with Hyundai, Kia?
-
9
North Korea already cut off inter-Korean roads in Aug.: JCS chief
-
10
More deaths in ICU following doctors' mass walkout: lawmaker
[Photo News] Dive into K-styleBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Oct. 11, 2024 - 13:35
Korean Air said Friday it has launched the "Dive into K-style" program to help its new foreign national crew members enhance their understanding of Korean culture and the company.
New employees from Japan and Southeast Asia joined the program in August and October, respectively, with another session set to be held for Chinese employees in December.
After a four-year hiatus, the nation's flag carrier resumed recruitment of foreign national crew members this year. A total of 85 new employees have been hired, including 43 from China, 22 from Thailand, 18 from Japan and two from Malaysia. The company said it plans to hire an additional 200 next year. (Korean Air)
More from Headlines
-
South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in literature
-
Exploring works of Han Kang
-
North Korea already cut off inter-Korean roads in Aug.: JCS chief