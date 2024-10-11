Seoul Africa Festival to take place at Banpo Hangang Park on Saturday

Most Popular
Seoul Africa Festival to take place at Banpo Hangang Park on SaturdayBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct. 11, 2024 - 13:05
Experience Africa's rich and diverse culture at the 7th Seoul Africa Festival, which takes place at Seoul's Banpo Hangang Park on Saturday
Hosted by Africa Insight and sponsored by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the festival features a variety of performances and programs in collaboration with African communities.
The festivities begin at 12:30 p.m. with a vibrant parade led by DjembeCola Roots, a group inspired by the performing arts of West Africa, particularly Mande music and dance. The parade, featuring 50 performers, will showcase the diverse ethnic heritage of the continent. An official opening ceremony will follow at 1:30 p.m. on a special waterside stage set up at Banpo Hangang Park.
According to Africa Insight, the festival offers a unique opportunity for both Koreans and members of the African diaspora to engage with authentic and captivating elements of African culture.
One of the festival’s highlights is the Asia Africa Talent Award, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The award performance features eight individuals and teams who made it to the final round from a pool of 150 global contestants. The awards, hosted by popular Congolese YouTuber Jonathan Yiombi, include a congratulatory performance by Moroccan influencer Kim Miso. American singer Greg, who will serve as one of the judges, is also set to showcase his musical talents.
