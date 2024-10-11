Seoul Africa Festival to take place at Banpo Hangang Park on Saturday

Experience Africa's rich and diverse culture at the 7th Seoul Africa Festival, which takes place at Seoul's Banpo Hangang Park on Saturday

Hosted by Africa Insight and sponsored by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the festival features a variety of performances and programs in collaboration with African communities.

The festivities begin at 12:30 p.m. with a vibrant parade led by DjembeCola Roots, a group inspired by the performing arts of West Africa, particularly Mande music and dance. The parade, featuring 50 performers, will showcase the diverse ethnic heritage of the continent. An official opening ceremony will follow at 1:30 p.m. on a special waterside stage set up at Banpo Hangang Park.