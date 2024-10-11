Seoul shares open higher ahead of BOK rate decision

Most Popular
-
6
[Breaking] South Korea's Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature prize
-
7
[KH explains] Will CATL’s Korean push reshape battery alliance with Hyundai, Kia?
-
8
North Korea already cut off inter-Korean roads in Aug.: JCS chief
-
9
More deaths in ICU following doctors' mass walkout: lawmaker
-
10
Exploring works of Han Kang
Seoul shares open higher ahead of BOK rate decisionBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 11, 2024 - 09:32
South Korean stocks opened higher Friday as the country's central bank was set to hold a rate-setting meeting later in the day.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.68 percent, or 17.55 points, to 2,616.71 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investors' eyes are on the results of the Bank of Korea's monetary policy meeting to be held later in the day, where it is widely expected to start its rate-cutting cycle.
Overnight, Wall Street lost ground amid mixed bets on whether the US Federal Reserve will move for another rate cut in November.
Data released Thursday showed US core inflation was hotter than expected and the labor market was slowing down.
In Seoul, tech behemoth Samsung Electronics rose 1.19 percent and its chipmaking rival SK hynix increased 0.96 percent.
Battery and auto shares also kicked off in positive territory.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.35 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI soared 4.19 percent. Posco Future M jumped 2.57 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia were up 0.81 percent and 0.89 percent, respectively.
Financial shares also gained ground, with Shinhan Financial up 1.23 percent and Meritz Financial up 1.2 percent.
Trading firm Samsung C&T advanced 2.04 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,349.80 won against the dollar, up 0.4 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in literature
-
Exploring works of Han Kang
-
North Korea already cut off inter-Korean roads in Aug.: JCS chief