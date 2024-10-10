'Han Kang enters the canon of greatest literature'

Winning the Nobel Prize in literature means that Han Kang and "The Vegetarian" are now acknowledged, legitimized and confirmed forever in the canon of the greatest writers and books ever published in the world, said Barbara Zitwer in an interview with The Korea Herald on Thursday.

Zitwer, the founder of a New York-based literary agency of her name, is responsible for introducing Han to the English literary scene by selling the International Booker-winning "The Vegetarian."

She also introduced Han's "Human Acts" in 2017 and the Booker-shortlisted "The White Book" in 2019.

"It’s the ultimate (recognition). A thousand years from now, people will still be reading 'The Vegetarian' because it won the Nobel Prize," she said.

"And I feel very hopeful and excited because Han Kang's great achievement will sprinkle over all great Korean writers and help other Korean writers become published and read as well."

“This is a major breakthrough for Korean literature which has secured a significant place in world literature. The Nobel Prize is not awarded for a single work but for a writer's lifetime achievements," said Kim Seong-kon, professor emeritus of English literature at Seoul National University and a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College.

Explaining some of Han's works, Kim said, "The Vegetarian," for example, depicts the problems of modern society by addressing personal, institutional and invisible violence faced by marginalized people. "Human Acts," which offers a poignant portrayal of the physical violence that oppresses humanity, is widely recognized.

The Literature Translation Institute of Korea (LTI Korea), a government-affiliated organization dedicated to promoting Korean literature and culture globally also delivered congratulations to Han.

Han’s works have been translated into 28 languages with the support of LTI Korea, resulting in a total of 76 published books worldwide, said an LTI Korea official.

"The Nobel Prize win for Han Kang is a significant moment that reflects the successful international recognition of Korean literature,” said Chon Soo-yong, president of LTI Korea and emeritus professor of English Literature at Ewha Womans University.

President Yoon Suk Yeol also congratulated Han on winning the Nobel Prize, calling it "a monumental achievement in the history of Korean literature."

"You have sublimated the painful wounds of our modern history into a great literary work," Yoon wrote on his Facebook page. He is currently in Laos to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

"I extend my respect to you for elevating the value of Korean literature," he added.