[Today’s K-pop] Ateez adds dates to Europe tour

Ateez will expand the European leg of its tour to 14 concerts, with two more performances in London and Berlin, according to agency KQ Entertainment Thursday. The band of eight originally planned to visit nine countries in the continent for 12 shows, for the Towards the Light: Will to Power tour. The tour took them to 10 cities in the US and Canada this summer and will resume January next year in France. Ateez also dropped its fourth Japanese single album “Birthday” on Oct. 2, claiming the No. 2 and 3 spots on Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Single Rankings, respectively. "Royal," a prerelease from the six-track album featuring Japanese boy band “Be:First,” had topped Weekly Digital Single Ranking. The group's 10th EP “Golden Hour: Part 1” released in May debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for seven weeks in a row, the longest streak for the eight-member team. BTS’ V goes platinum in Japan

V of BTS clinched platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with his solo album “Layover,” according to the organization Thursday. It is his first solo album to log 250,000 shipments in the country. “Layover” was rolled out in September last year and hit Billboard 200 at No. 2, before spending seven consecutive weeks on the main albums chart, a record for a K-pop solo singer. Prerelease track “Love Me Again” ranked No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100 while main track “Slow Dancing” claimed No. 51. The album has topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 109 regions and debuted atop Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Album Rankings. The recent vinyl release of the album boosted it back atop the daily tally again last month. Infinite to celebrate 15th debut anniversary with tour

Infinite will tour eight cities across Asia to mark the 15th anniversary of its debut, said agency Infinite Company Thursday. The group kicks off the tour in Seoul on Dec. 6 with a three-day concert before visiting fans in Taipei, Macau, Jakarta, Singapore, Yokohama, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong until March 1. The six members released their seventh EP “13egin” in July last year, the first full-group effort in about five years. In July, they hosted a fan meetup that featured everyone for the first time in seven years. The band debuted in June 2010 with EP “First Invasion” and has put out as many as 26 albums so far, including three full albums. Meanwhile, Nam Woohyun is touring Asia as a solo act until late October. H1-Key to hold fan concert in Hong Kong

