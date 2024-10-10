Seoul shares end tad higher on Wall Street gains

Most Popular
Seoul shares end tad higher on Wall Street gainsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 10, 2024 - 16:26
Seoul stocks finished marginally higher Thursday on overnight US stock gains amid a decline in international oil prices. The local currency fell against the US dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index edged up 0.19 percent, or 4.8 points, to 2,599.16.
Trading volume was heavy at 603 million shares worth 13.48 trillion won ($9.99 billion), with gainers outpacing losers at 442 to 423.
Institutions sold a net 299.6 billion won, while foreign and retail investors together bought a net 280.4 billion won.
Overnight, US stocks extended their gains thanks to a decline in global oil prices and gains in artificial intelligence-related tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.03 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.71 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.6 percent.
Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said "Although uncertainty in the semiconductor cycle remains, the industry cycle involving artificial intelligence sectors appears to remain the realm of optimism."
Bio and internet portal shares advanced, with Celltrion rising 1.62 percent to 194,300 won and top portal operator Naver gaining 3.73 percent to end at 172,400 won.
Refiners and financial shares also gained ground. Leading refiner SK Innovation jumped 3.89 percent to 123,000 won, and Shinhan Financial added 2.53 percent to end at 56,800 won.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix soared 4.89 percent to 186,700 won, but larger industry rival Samsung Electronics fell 2.32 percent to 58,900 won. Leading battery company LG Energy Solution also shed 2.18 percent to 427,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,350.2 won against the US dollar at 3:30 p.m., down 0.5 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
