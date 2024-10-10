LX Pantos expands logistics foothold in Central Asia

Most Popular
-
1
Korea added to key bond index
-
2
Taking away phones during school hours not a human rights violation: watchdog
-
3
North Korea notifies UN Command of plans to fortify border with South
-
4
Will Apple quit smart ring race with Samsung?
-
5
[KH explains] Will CATL’s Korean push reshape battery alliance with Hyundai, Kia?
-
6
Jay Park returns with quintessential R&B album after 8 years
-
7
More deaths in ICU following doctors' mass walkout: lawmaker
-
8
Security issues to take center stage at ASEAN summit
-
9
Netflix's latest runaway hit is a Korean reality cooking show
-
10
[Herald Interview] Byun Yo-han embraced voice of powerless in ‘Snow White Must Die – Black Out’
LX Pantos expands logistics foothold in Central AsiaBy Park Min-ha
Published : Oct. 10, 2024 - 14:46
Korean logistics company LX Pantos announced Thursday that its CEO Lee Yong-ho met with Marat Karabaev, Kazakhstan’s minister of industry and infrastructure development, in Astana last month, to strengthen logistics networks across Central Asia.
According to the company, the consultation centered on enhancing cooperation on cargo transport along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The TITR links Europe and Central Asia via the Caspian Sea, bypassing Russian territorial waters. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia have made significant investments in TITR infrastructure to build a strong logistics corridor.
LX Pantos also signed a memorandum of understanding with PTC Group, Kazakhstan’s leading logistics company, to explore new transport routes and logistics opportunities. PTC Group, a Kazakh integrated transport and logistics investment firm, operates the largest fleet of rail vehicles and logistics infrastructure in Central Asia.
Through this strategic partnership, both companies will leverage TITR to enhance freight transport between Europe and Asia, share logistics resources, and collaborate in developing Kazakhstan’s export cargo.
More from Headlines
-
Leaders of S. Korea, ASEAN agree to elevate ties to highest level
-
Experts present innovations in AI, CGI, architecture
-
North Korea already cut off inter-Korean roads in Aug.: JCS chief