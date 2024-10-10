LX Pantos expands logistics foothold in Central Asia

LX Pantos CEO Lee Yong-ho (center left) and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabaev (center right) (LX Pantos)

Korean logistics company LX Pantos announced Thursday that its CEO Lee Yong-ho met with Marat Karabaev, Kazakhstan’s minister of industry and infrastructure development, in Astana last month, to strengthen logistics networks across Central Asia.

According to the company, the consultation centered on enhancing cooperation on cargo transport along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The TITR links Europe and Central Asia via the Caspian Sea, bypassing Russian territorial waters. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia have made significant investments in TITR infrastructure to build a strong logistics corridor.

LX Pantos also signed a memorandum of understanding with PTC Group, Kazakhstan’s leading logistics company, to explore new transport routes and logistics opportunities. PTC Group, a Kazakh integrated transport and logistics investment firm, operates the largest fleet of rail vehicles and logistics infrastructure in Central Asia.

Through this strategic partnership, both companies will leverage TITR to enhance freight transport between Europe and Asia, share logistics resources, and collaborate in developing Kazakhstan’s export cargo.