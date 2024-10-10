OCI Holdings boosts cross-cultural ties in Sarawak, Malaysia

Korea’s badminton star Lee Yong-dae (center, in the third row) poses with participants in his badminton class held at the Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Bintulu campus on Sept. 29. (OCI Holdings)

South Korean chemical company OCI Holdings has ramped up its localization efforts in Malaysia, hosting a series of community-focused events in Sarawak, where it operates its solar PV polysilicon production, to boost its presence and support sustainable growth, the company announced Thursday.

As part of its ESG commitment, the company held a badminton class on Sept. 29, led by Korea’s Olympics badminton champion Lee Yong-dae at Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Bintulu campus. With over 300 participants, the event aimed to nurture youth talent and promote health, further emphasizing OCI’s cultural engagement in a country where badminton is highly popular.

Additionally, OCI cohosted the inaugural Kuching Green Run 2024 on Sept. 28, an eco-friendly event to raise awareness about renewable energy and climate protection. Supported by local organizations and major sponsors like Petronas, the run highlighted OCI’s dedication to sustainability, reinforcing its broader ESG objectives.

“It is meaningful for us to promote a healthy lifestyle with sports and engage with the local community,” OCI Chair Lee Woo-hyun said, reaffirming the company’s commitment to ESG principles, under the new slogan, “Envisioning a healthier future through life science and clean energy.”

In August, OCI Holdings also provided Malaysian culture and language training for its employees in Seoul, aiming to foster cross-cultural understanding.

The engagement with Malaysia comes as OCI M prepares to diversify its production capabilities. Starting in 2025, the subsidiary aims to produce 100,000 tons of Epichlorohydrin annually, a material used in electric vehicles and wind turbine blades, as part of its broader strategy to integrate into the region and contribute to sustainable development.