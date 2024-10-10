[Photo News] Marking 100m vehicles

Most Popular
-
1
North Korean troops killed, wounded in Ukraine war: Seoul defense minister
-
2
Korean language teaching expert says demand has outstripped supply
-
3
Korea added to key bond index
-
4
Conscripting women to lead to 'more babies,' claims military think tank
-
5
[KH Explains] Samsung chief says he is still ‘hungry’ for foundry growth
-
6
North Korea notifies UN Command of plans to fortify border with South
-
7
Taking away phones during school hours not a human rights violation: watchdog
-
8
Who is pollster roiling politics with claims of government string-pulling?
-
9
Will Apple quit smart ring race with Samsung?
-
10
Kim Jong-un vows to thwart S. Korea-US 'nuclear alliance'
[Photo News] Marking 100m vehiclesBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 10, 2024 - 13:46
To celebrate producing 100 million vehicles, Hyundai Motor Company is hosting the “One Step Further” exhibition at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10. Spanning five floors, the exhibit tells Hyundai’s story from its first-ever car, the Cortina Mark 2 (right), to its latest EVs and SUVs. Iconic models, including the Sonata and Elantra, are showcased as milestones of innovation. The exhibition caps off celebrations that began at Hyundai’s Ulsan plant last week, where the company delivered its 100 millionth vehicle to a new owner. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Korea added to key bond index
-
Lacaton and Vassal pay tribute to what already exists
-
Security issues to take center stage at ASEAN summit