[Photo News] Marking 100m vehicles

To celebrate producing 100 million vehicles, Hyundai Motor Company is hosting the “One Step Further” exhibition at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10. Spanning five floors, the exhibit tells Hyundai’s story from its first-ever car, the Cortina Mark 2 (right), to its latest EVs and SUVs. Iconic models, including the Sonata and Elantra, are showcased as milestones of innovation. The exhibition caps off celebrations that began at Hyundai’s Ulsan plant last week, where the company delivered its 100 millionth vehicle to a new owner. (Hyundai Motor Group)