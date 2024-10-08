[Herald Design Forum] Visual content creators on popular art forms, sources of inspiration

From left, visual artists Kim Ha-na, Koo Ji-min and Hong In-hye attend a special session during the Herald Design Forum 2024 held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

What does it mean to be a visual content creator, such as a webtoon creator, emoji designer or cartoonist? How do these artists, whose work is part of our daily lives, draw their inspiration?

A trio of visual artists -- Koo Ji-min, known by her alias, Koohie, Hong In-hye, also known as Lunapark, and Kim Ha-na -- explored the meaning of being a visual content creator at the Herald Design Forum 2024, held Tuesday at the Floating Island Convention Center on the Han River in Seoul.

During the special session moderated by Kim, the artists agreed that the appeal of popular art forms like emojis, webtoons and cartoons lies in their accessibility and their ability to engage content consumers through familiar mediums.

"Almost everyone loves stories and visuals. Webtoons, therefore, are a fantastic way to connect with people," said Hong, an artist whose creative talents extend to copywriting, webtoon illustration, poetry and essay writing.

Koo emphasized that the strength of cartoons lies in their constant visibility, enabled by their easy accessibility, which allows her to communicate the topic of the climate crisis more effectively.

Regarding sources of inspiration, Kim, who animates emoji characters for social messaging apps, explained that staying connected with others is essential.

“Since emojis have much to do with people, I strive to interact with different types of individuals regularly,” Kim said.

For Hong, inspiration comes from her dedication to pursuing her passions. "It takes energy and effort to love what I do. I don't do it because it's my job, but I do it because I love it," Hong remarked.

The discussion deepened with questions about whether creativity is truly limitless.

Hong stated that just as humans are fluid and subject to change, so too are the artworks that reflect human patterns. Kim partially agreed, noting that creative work is not confined, as it mostly remains aligned with changing trends. Pushing beyond what appears to be the boundaries of her creative endeavors is fun, Kim added.

Koo suggested a different approach. “I wonder if my cartoons can contribute to addressing societal problems,” she said. “One of the strengths of artworks is their far-reaching, profound impact. Hence, in this sense, I would like to believe that creativity is boundless.”