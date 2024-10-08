[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream to host encore concert

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream will return to Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul for a three-date concert that will close its world tour, label SM Entertainment announced Tuesday. The seven-member NCT subunit will host the encore concert "Finale in Seoul" from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The group will be hitting the same stage where it launched its tour “The Dream Show 3: Dreamscape” in May. The band has visited eight cities in Asia, 11 in North and Latin America, and it will begin touring five across Europe from Oct. 11. Renjun is expected to join the European leg of the tour as the label told fans Monday that he decided to fully resume activities. He took about six months off due to anxiety that stemmed from aggressive fan behavior. G Dragon shooting music video: report

G Dragon is poised to make a solo comeback and began shooting a music video Monday evening, local media reported Tuesday, adding that the shooting will take place for three days. Another media outlet claimed that he finalized Oct. 25 as his comeback date, but a source close to the artist said the date is yet to be confirmed. His solo concert in Seoul will likely be held in February next year, not November as some predicted. His last solo album was his second EP "Kwon Jiyong," released in June 2017. In the meantime, he will take to the stage at the 2024 MAMA Awards along with Big Bang bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. The award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 and in Osaka on Nov. 22-23. Blackpink’s Jennie teases solo single

Jennie of Blackpink gave fans a taste of her upcoming solo single by uploading teaser photos Tuesday. Perched on the bonnet of a classic white supercar, she gazes into the camera exuding confidence while hinting at the mood of the single “Mantra.” The single is due out on Friday, coming about a year since her special solo single “You & Me.” “You & Me” topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 61 regions and hit Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Chart at No. 13 and the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 39. It also ranked No. 7 and No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. US, respectively. In April, the music video for her first solo song “Solo” surpassed the 1 billion views milestone on YouTube, a first for a K-pop female singer. Billlie teams up with IU: report

