Kim Jong-un vows to thwart S. Korea-US 'nuclear alliance'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during a visit to Kim Jong-un University of National Defense in Pyongyang on Monday, marking the school's 60th anniversary, in this photo provided by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency the following day. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned Monday that Pyongyang would "not tolerate" any disruption to the Korean Penninsula's balance of power, which he claimed is upheld by North Korea's nuclear arsenal and threatened by the growing "nuclear alliance" between South Korea and the United States.

However, Kim simultaneously asserted that North Korea had no intention of attacking the South, North Korea's state media reported Tuesday. The remarks came during his 60th-anniversary commemoration speech at the Kim Jong-un University of National Defense, which was renamed in his honor.

Kim again condemned South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's Armed Forces Day speech on Oct. 1, along with a military parade showcasing the South's Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile and a flyover by a US B-1B Lancer bomber. Kim also criticized the launch of the South's Strategic Command on the same day, which aims to integrate South Korea's advanced conventional military capabilities with US extended deterrence.

In his speech, Kim asserted that Yoon's address is "ultimately a foolish attempt to somehow maintain a balance of power by relying on the 'Korea-US alliance,' which has mutated into a nuclear-based military bloc."

"The more the enemies desperately struggle to achieve superiority in power and overturn the strategic situation by using the 'nuclear alliance' as a weapon, the more we must continue to achieve leaps in defense science and industry, and infinitely strengthen our self-defensive war deterrence," North Korean state media reported Kim as saying.

Kim warned that "The destruction of the strategic balance of power on the Korean Peninsula means war."

"If the enemies attempt to use military force against our country, the armed forces of our Republic will employ all offensive capabilities without hesitation. This does not exclude the use of nuclear weapons," Kim said.

However, Kim concurrently stated the way for South Korea to live safely is simple: "All they need to do is stop provoking us needlessly and refrain from engaging in 'shows of strength' at our expense."

"Frankly, we have no intention of attacking the Republic of Korea at all. Even the thought of it gives us chills, and we have no desire to face those people," Kim said, referring to South Korea by its official name.