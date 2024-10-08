North Korean troops killed, wounded in Ukraine war: Seoul defense minister

Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun speaks during a National Assembly hearing on Tuesday at the ministry headquarters in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s national defense minister on Tuesday said North Korean troops appear to have been killed or wounded in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Kim Yong-hyun, the minister of national defense, told lawmakers on this day that reports of North Korean soldier fatalities and injuries in the Ukraine war are believed to be true based on the ministry’s findings.

He was speaking about a report in the Ukrainian news agency Kyiv Post that six North Korean officers were among those killed by a missile strike in a Russian-occupied area near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday.

“We believe there have been injuries and fatalities among North Korean troops in Ukraine,” he said.

He added he believes it is possible for North Korea to send more of troops to Ukraine.

“The matter of North Korea dispatching troops to aid Russia is also likely to be true,” he said, citing a mutual defense pact reached between the two countries during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s summit in Pyongyang in June.

“The relations between Russia and North Korea are evolving to be almost as close as a military alliance,” he said. “As such more North Korean troops could be deployed in the war, from how we look at it.”

He cited the Ukraine war as one of the main security challenges affecting countries along with the conflict in the Middle East.

North Korea advancing its nuclear and missile capabilities has posed serious threats to the security situation in the Korean Peninsula and elsewhere, to which South Korea has responded with a “nuclear-based alliance with the US,” he said.

According to the South Korean military, the North Korean site for building its submarines has been active in the past weeks, which may be related to a new nuclear-powered submarine that its leader, Kim Jong-un, mentioned last month.

The military is looking into the possibility that recent activities detected around the port city of Sinpo in North Korea’s South Hamgyong Province could be linked to the nuclear-powered submarine hinted at by the North Korean leader.

In January, North Korea tested cruise missiles fired from near its submarine base in Sinpo.