Yanolja enhances global travel data value chain

Korean travel platform operator Yanolja said Tuesday that it is ramping up global efforts to enhance its artificial intelligence-based travel solutions by securing extensive travel data.

Its data solutions affiliate Yanolja Cloud Solution has recently relocated its headquarters to an information technology hub in Surat, India, to recruit local tech talent and advance its travel solutions.

The decision comes as the Indian unit plays a key role in collecting travel data from numerous transactions and supporting the digital transformation of travel service providers.

Yanolja said the relocation would accelerate more customized travel services using AI and data research.

Through its software-as-a-service solutions, Yanolja is focused on building a global travel data value chain to connect international travelers with service providers. The company has exported its data solutions and inventory to some 200 countries and territories, while tracking global trends.

Additionally, Yanolja has bolstered the domestic travel industry by simplifying trip planning for inbound tourists. The company’s hospitality solutions have supported travel digital transformation, while providing global travel agencies with a wide range of inventory. Based on trends, its AI service suggests personalized options for each traveler.

"We have strengthened our global presence and led digital innovation in the travel industry,” said Yanolja CEO Lee Su-jin. “We will continue exporting our unique AI-based solutions to provide the best travel experience, positioning Korea as a top tourism destination.”