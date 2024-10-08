S. Korea, Singapore sign supply chain agreement

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) shakes hands with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after a joint press conference on Tuesday at the Parliament House of Singapore. (Yonhap( President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) shakes hands with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after a joint press conference on Tuesday at the Parliament House of Singapore. (Yonhap(

SINGAPORE -- The leaders of South Korea and Singapore on Tuesday agreed to ensure resilience in the supply chain as the two countries signed a new bilateral arrangement to weather supply chain crises in advanced manufacturing, biotechnology and energy. The nonbinding supply chain partnership arrangement was signed during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the city-state as part of a weeklong trip to Southeast Asia. In a press conference held Tuesday at the Parliament House of Singapore after Yoon's summit with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Yoon said the two leaders agreed to "strengthen cooperation on supply chains related to strategic assets ... in the face of growing international economic uncertainties." According to the document, signed by the trade authorities of Seoul and Singapore, the two countries agreed to hold an emergency meeting within five days of a global supply chain disruption.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from left) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (second from right) hold a summit at the Parliament House in Singapore on Tuesday. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from left) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (second from right) hold a summit at the Parliament House in Singapore on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

For example, in the event of a pandemic outbreak, the two countries may hold an emergency meeting to discuss a possible shortage of medications or protective gear and explore ways to address the shortage in any of the parties, according to Yoon's office. As the two countries detect signs of supply chain disruption such as surges in commodity prices or logistic abnormalities, high-ranking officials of South Korea and Singapore will hold talks over the phone to exchange information. This will allow South Korea to be aware of any possible disruption in Singapore's logistics operations and share the information with South Korean companies, according to Yoon's office. In normal times, the two countries will be engaged in activities for supply chain emergency preparedness, such as mock exercises and supply chain mapping, among others. Yoon said at the conference that the agreement would serve as a basis for "supply chain cooperation in the field of biotechnology, energy and advanced manufacturing industry, and at the same time a concerted effort to respond to a supply chain disruption." Singapore is the first partner with which South Korea signed such a document, said Park Chun-sup, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, in a briefing. Park also said the signing of the new arrangement was a step forward from the multilateral supply chain agreement signed by 14 partners of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, which had served as the basis for supply chain cooperation until now.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (center, front) enters the Parliament House of Singapore as he was on a state visit to the Southeast Asian country on Tuesday. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol (center, front) enters the Parliament House of Singapore as he was on a state visit to the Southeast Asian country on Tuesday. (Yonhap)