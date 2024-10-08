Most Popular
S. Korea, Singapore sign supply chain agreement
LNG cargo swap deal, extradition agreement, plans for strategic partnership among MOUs signed during summitBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Oct. 8, 2024 - 14:41
SINGAPORE -- The leaders of South Korea and Singapore on Tuesday agreed to ensure resilience in the supply chain as the two countries signed a new bilateral arrangement to weather supply chain crises in advanced manufacturing, biotechnology and energy.
The nonbinding supply chain partnership arrangement was signed during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the city-state as part of a weeklong trip to Southeast Asia.
In a press conference held Tuesday at the Parliament House of Singapore after Yoon's summit with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Yoon said the two leaders agreed to "strengthen cooperation on supply chains related to strategic assets ... in the face of growing international economic uncertainties."
According to the document, signed by the trade authorities of Seoul and Singapore, the two countries agreed to hold an emergency meeting within five days of a global supply chain disruption.
For example, in the event of a pandemic outbreak, the two countries may hold an emergency meeting to discuss a possible shortage of medications or protective gear and explore ways to address the shortage in any of the parties, according to Yoon's office.
As the two countries detect signs of supply chain disruption such as surges in commodity prices or logistic abnormalities, high-ranking officials of South Korea and Singapore will hold talks over the phone to exchange information. This will allow South Korea to be aware of any possible disruption in Singapore's logistics operations and share the information with South Korean companies, according to Yoon's office.
In normal times, the two countries will be engaged in activities for supply chain emergency preparedness, such as mock exercises and supply chain mapping, among others.
Yoon said at the conference that the agreement would serve as a basis for "supply chain cooperation in the field of biotechnology, energy and advanced manufacturing industry, and at the same time a concerted effort to respond to a supply chain disruption."
Singapore is the first partner with which South Korea signed such a document, said Park Chun-sup, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, in a briefing.
Park also said the signing of the new arrangement was a step forward from the multilateral supply chain agreement signed by 14 partners of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, which had served as the basis for supply chain cooperation until now.
Moreover, South Korea and Singapore signed two memorandums of understanding to stabilize the procurement of liquefied natural gas that would benefit both countries.
The first, an LNG swap deal, could "contribute to a stable supply chain of energy," given that South Korea is the world's third-largest LNG importer and Singapore is a major LNG trading hub, Yoon said.
The other, a joint purchasing agreement, would allow both countries to buy the gas at a lower price than they could get if they bought it separately.
The two countries' signing of an agreement on technology cooperation will spur joint research projects in advanced manufacturing, futuristic mobility and artificial intelligence, Yoon also said.
"Having an upper hand in the field of artificial intelligence, digital and biotechnology, Singapore has the potential for cooperation in cutting-edge technologies with South Korea, a global leader in semiconductor chips, automobiles and batteries," Yoon said.
South Korea also recognized the signing of an extradition agreement with Singapore, allowing the transfer of criminal suspects between the two countries.
The two countries also expressed their commitment to revising the bilateral aviation accord by 2025.
According to the two leaders, South Korea and Singapore are working to establish a strategic partnership next year. which Yoon said could stimulate the growth of future-oriented elements of the two economies, including AI and startups.
Yoon is poised to leave Singapore on Wednesday to attend ASEAN summit in Vientiane, Laos.
