'Risk of bioterrorism' from NK's trash balloons: KDCA head

The head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, Jee Young-mee, has expressed concern over the risk of bioterrorism posed by the trash-carrying balloons from North Korea and said the agency is planning to stockpile vaccines in preparation, Monday.

Jee was responding to Rep. Lee Ju-young of the minor conservative Reform Party, who raised concerns about North Korea's intentions with its trash balloons, during a National Assembly audit held in Yeouido, Seoul. Lee asked if it wouldn't be prudent to prepare for the possibility that North Korea might use these balloons as biochemical weapons. “We recognize the possibility of bioterrorism associated with North Korea’s trash balloons and cannot entirely rule out their potential use as biochemical weapons," she told the lawmaker.

Jee stressed the importance of being prepared for such possible threats, including maintaining a stockpile of vaccines for diseases like smallpox and anthrax.

She said the KDCA plans to begin stockpiling a domestically developed anthrax vaccine starting next year, following its anticipated approval by the end of this year.

Jee noted that the current budget is not large enough to ensure a continuous reserve of such domestic vaccines. In response, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the ministry would actively cooperate.

Since late May, North Korea has launched thousands of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea as a retaliatory measure against anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by defectors and activists based in South Korea.