N. Korea sends trash balloons toward S. Korea for 2nd straight day: JCS

Balloons sent by North Korea, thought to be carrying garbage, are seen flying above Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

North Korea floated trash balloons toward South Korea early Tuesday, the South's military said, marking the second consecutive day of such provocation.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff raised the possibility of the balloons drifting toward northern Gyeonggi Province and other parts of the Seoul metropolitan area, advising citizens not to touch the balloons and to be cautious of any potential drops.

Since late May, North Korea has sent over 5,000 balloons across the border into South Korea. In Monday's launch, the North sent around 120 balloons filled with trash.

South Korea's military has vowed to take "stern" military measures if North Korea's ongoing trash balloon campaign "crosses the line" or causes serious harm to the South Korean people.

In response to the balloon launches, South Korea's military has been conducting daily anti-North Korean propaganda broadcasts through loudspeakers along the border since July 21. However, it has refrained from directly shooting down the balloons due to safety concerns. (Yonhap)