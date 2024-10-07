Man killed by fellow hunter who mistook him for wild boar

A hunter in his 40s was shot and killed after being mistaken for a boar by another hunter in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, police said Monday.

According to Yeoncheon Police, at 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, a man, who is also in his 40s, fired a rifle at what he thought was a wild boar. But the bullet struck the head of a fellow hunter, who was assisting as a spotter at the time. The victim was critically injured and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The two were part of a three-man hunting team registered with the local authorities to cull wild boars. They were dispatched after reports of wild boar sightings in the region.

During the police investigation, the shooter reportedly said a wild boar actually appeared, but he made a mistake because it was dark outside.

The police have booked the shooter on charges of involuntary manslaughter due to professional negligence and are continuing to investigate the incident.