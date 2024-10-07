[Today’s K-pop] TXT to return with 7th EP next month

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] TXT to return with 7th EP next monthBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Oct. 7, 2024 - 17:02
Tomorrow X Together will make a comeback on Nov. 4 with seventh EP, Big Hit Music announced Monday.
EP “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” will be the first of its fourth series, which follows “chapters” of dream, chaos and name.
The mini album comes about seven months since the band put out previous EP “minisode 3: Tomorrow,” which sold over a million copies on the day of release and swept music charts at home. The sixth EP debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and stayed on the main albums chart for three more weeks before reentering it at No. 111 in June.
Meanwhile, the group performed in Taipei over the weekend, bringing its monthslong international tour to a close. The tour was held in 17 cities, including 28 concerts in total. Next month, it will play encore gigs in Seoul and Osaka.
aespa to publish solo songs from concert
Solo songs that members of aespa sang at their second standalone concert will be published as a digital single on Wednesday, announced label SM Entertainment Monday.
Single “Synk: Parallel Line” will be made up of four songs: Karina’s “Up,” Gisele’s “Dopamine,” Ning Ning’s “Bored!” and Winter’s “Spark.”
Karina wrote the words for her hip-hop dance number with catchy chorus while Gisele co-wrote the R&B tune that contains mixed feelings of someone in love. Ning Ning and Winter also had hands in their solo music.
The quartet is set to drop fifth EP “Whiplash” on Oct. 21. “Supernova,” the focus track from its first full-length album “Armageddon,” is still going strong on music charts after staying atop Melon music chart for the longest time in its 20-year history.
The Boyz to release 9th EP
The Boyz will drop ninth EP “Trigger” on Oct. 28, said agency IST Entertainment Monday.
The name of the upcoming album was written in Chinese characters glinted in in blue rays of car headlights on the album jacket image unveiled with the news.
It's just seven months since the group completed its second studio album, which came in three installments. After releasing the trilogy, it launched its third international tour “Zeneration II,” visiting 15 cities across the world. Its final show was in Osaka on Sept. 23.
Separately, local media reported late last month that said that the bandmates are mulling finding a new agency. IST Entertainment underlined that the exclusive contracts have not expired yet and said it will continue to discuss the matter with the members.
Boynextdoor details out 1st world tour
Boynextdoor is set to take to the stage at its first standalone concert come December, according to agency KOZ Entertainment Monday.
The six members will kick off tour “Knock On Vol. 1” with a two-date concert in Incheon on Dec. 14-15. Both day’s live shows will be broadcast online as well.
They will begin touring Asia starting in Tokyo on Jan. 30 followed by visits to five more in Japan. The tour will take them to Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Taipei, Hong Kong and Jakarta until mid-April.
Expectations are high, especially since the group's third EP “19.99” from last month hit Billboard 200 at No. 40, its career-high, and topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings.
