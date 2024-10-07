[Today’s K-pop] TXT to return with 7th EP next month

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together will make a comeback on Nov. 4 with seventh EP, Big Hit Music announced Monday. EP “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” will be the first of its fourth series, which follows “chapters” of dream, chaos and name. The mini album comes about seven months since the band put out previous EP “minisode 3: Tomorrow,” which sold over a million copies on the day of release and swept music charts at home. The sixth EP debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and stayed on the main albums chart for three more weeks before reentering it at No. 111 in June. Meanwhile, the group performed in Taipei over the weekend, bringing its monthslong international tour to a close. The tour was held in 17 cities, including 28 concerts in total. Next month, it will play encore gigs in Seoul and Osaka. aespa to publish solo songs from concert

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Solo songs that members of aespa sang at their second standalone concert will be published as a digital single on Wednesday, announced label SM Entertainment Monday. Single “Synk: Parallel Line” will be made up of four songs: Karina’s “Up,” Gisele’s “Dopamine,” Ning Ning’s “Bored!” and Winter’s “Spark.” Karina wrote the words for her hip-hop dance number with catchy chorus while Gisele co-wrote the R&B tune that contains mixed feelings of someone in love. Ning Ning and Winter also had hands in their solo music. The quartet is set to drop fifth EP “Whiplash” on Oct. 21. “Supernova,” the focus track from its first full-length album “Armageddon,” is still going strong on music charts after staying atop Melon music chart for the longest time in its 20-year history. The Boyz to release 9th EP

(Credit: IST Entertainment) (Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz will drop ninth EP “Trigger” on Oct. 28, said agency IST Entertainment Monday. The name of the upcoming album was written in Chinese characters glinted in in blue rays of car headlights on the album jacket image unveiled with the news. It's just seven months since the group completed its second studio album, which came in three installments. After releasing the trilogy, it launched its third international tour “Zeneration II,” visiting 15 cities across the world. Its final show was in Osaka on Sept. 23. Separately, local media reported late last month that said that the bandmates are mulling finding a new agency. IST Entertainment underlined that the exclusive contracts have not expired yet and said it will continue to discuss the matter with the members. Boynextdoor details out 1st world tour

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)