Diverse fitness offerings at Wellness Seoul 2024

Diverse fitness offerings at Wellness Seoul 2024By Kim Hae-yeon, Park Jun-hee
Published : Oct. 7, 2024 - 15:57
Laughter and cheers from parents filled the air during the Balance Bike Race With Yamaha Motor, part of the inaugural Wellness Seoul 2024 held at Sebitseom Banpo along the Han River in southern Seoul on Sunday.
The event, designed for children aged 3 to 5, allowed them to race on pedal-less bicycles, helping them develop balance and enjoy the thrill of riding on two wheels before transitioning to traditional bikes. On the other side, teenagers had the opportunity of minibike riding.
Big smiles lit up children's faces as they navigated the course under the guidance of instructors wearing safety helmets, while parents eagerly captured their kids' joyful moments.
Park Chun-goong, whose son, Hyun Do-won, finished third in the race for 4-year-olds, expressed gratitude to Yamaha for the opportunity to experience balance biking. "I'm also grateful to have discovered my son's athletic abilities, which I hadn't noticed before. We're pleased with third place this year, but we'll prepare so he can aim for first next year," she said.A group of exchange students from Korea University, enjoying the festivities of Wellness Seoul 2024, noted that the festival offered a refreshing break from their studies.
"Our media professor Shim Jae-cheol invited us to join the event," said Violette Gabriel, a second-year exchange student. "I was particularly impressed by the vibrant Hangeul writing on the opening stage, which really captured the essence of the festival. I'm excited to explore the various booths while enjoying the beautiful scenery along the Hangang."
Meanwhile, at Mulawear's yoga session, participants were busy stretching and preparing for two yoga classes.
Despite a few raindrops, they remained focused on their poses, alternating between concentration and relaxation.
"I've been practicing yoga for the past five months, and I felt it was time to attend an outdoor event. I appreciated how Mulawear's curriculum caters to everyone, from beginners to advanced practitioners," said 62-year-old Lee Hong-soo.
Artists Choi Kwang-sook and Jeon Seung-taek also contributed to the event with their installation artworks, symbolizing peaceful coexistence among humans, animals and the environment. Jeon showcased his piece, titled "Whale," which tells the story of whales struggling to protect the Earth amid human overfishing and ocean pollution. "I believe that nurturing the environment and sharing it with various forms of life is the path to a new future," Jeon said.
Choi depicted the journey of the Little Prince and the Fox, inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupery's classic novel "The Little Prince." The artwork symbolized how participants at the event, along with their pets, grow together by supporting one another.
