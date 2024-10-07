Seoulites celebrate coexistence at Wellness Seoul 2024

Participants of the Slow Marathon With Pets and their companions, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Daewoo Engineering and Construction Chairman Chung Won-joon, who doubles as chairman of Herald Media Group, walk along Banpo Bridge in southern Seoul during the inaugural Wellness Seoul 2024 festival on Sunday. (Im Se-jun/ The Korea Herald) Participants of the Slow Marathon With Pets and their companions, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Daewoo Engineering and Construction Chairman Chung Won-joon, who doubles as chairman of Herald Media Group, walk along Banpo Bridge in southern Seoul during the inaugural Wellness Seoul 2024 festival on Sunday. (Im Se-jun/ The Korea Herald)

In celebration of the health, mindfulness, and well-being of global citizens, Herald Media Group hosted Wellness Seoul 2024 on Sunday, a day-long festival held by the Han River in southern Seoul. Despite the cloudy weather, more than 10,000 participants filled the main venue and surrounding area all day long. Under the shared vision of "Creating A Life Of Wellness," the opening ceremony featured Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Olympic marathon gold medalist Lee Bong-ju, Daewoo E&C Chairman Jung Won-ju and Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young, as well as wellness firms, artists and international students. “It’s great to have Herald Media Group's wellness festival here for the citizens of Seoul on this relaxing Sunday afternoon. This city, where 1 in 5 households has a pet, we have designated Oct. 4 as Animal Protection Day. Seoul is committed to promoting a pet-friendly culture, and will continue to create such policies that help citizens live more conveniently and happily with pet families,” said Oh. Chung, the Daewoo E&C chief, who doubles as chairman of Herald Media Group, also shared his vision for pet-friendly apartment complexes. "Many people are raising pets in apartments today, and Daewoo E&C is actively considering creating dog parks as shared facilities of future apartments. I hope all construction companies will agree on building spaces where pets can play freely," he said. "The Korea Herald and Herald Business, representing South Korea as a global media outlet, are celebrating their 71st anniversary this year," said Choi, CEO of Herald Media Group. "We are very pleased to be hosting an event in collaboration with the Seoul City government to promote the meaning of wellness to the world, allowing people to enjoy the beautiful Hangang and the amazing city of Seoul, together." The festivities kicked off with calligraphy artist Lee Sang-hyun, who inscribed "Wellness Seoul 2024" on a large canvas in black ink, followed by the opening marathon event's slogan, "Slow Run, Extreme Fun."

From left: Herald Media Group CEO and publisher Choi Jin-young, Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju, who doubles as chairman of Herald Media Group, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Olympic marathon medalist Lee Bong-ju pose for a picture during the opening event of Wellness Seoul 2024 held on the Han River in the Sebitseom area, southern Seoul, Sunday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Artist Lee Sang-hyun creates calligraphy during the opening event of Wellness Seoul 2024 on Sunday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The Seoul Wellness 2024 consisted of a slow marathon with pets, a Yamaha balance cycle race, and outdoor yoga sessions with the popular activewear brand Mulawear. Throughout the event, themed booths set up by firms and NGOs related to the theme of wellness, lined the festival next to the main stage, offering participants and passersby insights into mental and physical well-being, as well as pet care. The day culminated in an evening concert against the backdrop of the sunset over the Han River. At the marathon, some 500 dogs and 2,500 pet owners participated in an eight-kilometer walk across the car-free Jamsugyo Bridge and back. "I have a pet dog at home named 'Lucky,' so today I decided to use the nickname 'Lucky Guy' while running," marathon gold medalist Lee Bong-ju said. "Lucky is 11 years old and currently finds it hard to walk, so I'm participating in his stead. Until now (as a marathoner), I’ve been running fiercely, focused only on the path ahead, but today I plan to relax, enjoy the view of Hangang beside me, while truly embracing the 'healing marathon.'" Kim Min-soo and Byeon Jeong-yeon, a couple who have been rehabilitating their dog Palzzi for nine years after she lost a leg in an accident, expressed their happiness at completing the event. "We traveled all the way from Cheongju to participate in this program. We were a bit worried that Palzzi might feel discouraged, but running alongside other dogs motivated us to finish," they said.

A participant in the Slow Marathon With Pets shares a high-five with her companion dog during Wellness Seoul 2024, on Sunday. (Park Hae-mook/ The Korea Herald)

In the afternoon, the Yamaha balance cycle race for kids took place at the riding school zone set up for Seoul Wellness 2024 near Sebitseom, where children aged from as young as 3 participated in a circuit race, cheered on by their families. A few raindrops fell from the cloudy skies, but it didn't stop them from the activity, as each child navigated the track with enthusiasm. Yamaha instructors ensured safety and provided guidance, emphasizing family bonding during the training classes. Meanwhile, Mulawear's yoga session was in full swing at the activity stage. Over 80 participants who registered via social media took to the stage, their colorful mats laid out side by side. Under the lead instructor's guidance, they worked their way through various poses, while sub-instructors offered individual support. "This is my first time tutoring at such a large-scale outdoor event, and its even more exciting, since yoga can involve more strength-building movements in a spacious setting," said Han Eun-ji, a Mulawear ambassador and yoga instructor. "I hope everyone can fully enjoy the experience of training both body and mind outdoors on this amazing autumn day through the wellness event."

Participants join in an outdoor yoga session with activewear brand Mulawear on the south end of Banpo Bridge during Wellness Seoul 2024 on Sunday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

As the evening concert brought hundreds back to the main stage where Seoul Wellness 2024 began, soprano Hanna Lee and tenor Ryu Jeong-pil opened the performance with the Mostly Philharmonic Orchestra, a 50-piece ensemble. They were followed by classical guitarist Jang Ha-eun, who captivated the audience with familiar tunes like "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Fly Me to the Moon." The second half featured a choir from the four-member vocal group Uangel Voice, followed by a duet from married artists soprano Kim So-hyun and musical actor Son Jun-ho. Natalia and Laura, digital nomads from Latvia who are planning to stay in Korea for a month, shared their experiences.

Wellness Seoul 2024 evening concert by the Banpo Bridge on Sunday (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)