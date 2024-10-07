Samsung Biologics to lure global clients at CPHI 2024

Samsung Biologics opens its booth at the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients Worldwide 2024 conference. (Samsung Biologics)

South Korea's leading contract development and manufacturing organization Samsung Biologics said Monday it will participate in Europe’s largest bio conference, the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients Worldwide 2024.

The CPHI, one of the biggest bio conferences, is held annually in major European markets. This year, it takes place in Milan from Tuesday to Thursday, with over 2,400 companies from 166 countries and 62,000 attendees expected to join.

Samsung has been setting up its exhibition booth at the CPHI since 2018. This year, the company will position its stand in the main exhibition hall, aiming to attract potential clients and expand its business network.

The graphic designs on the display walls will highlight Samsung’s competitive strengths in the bio industry. This includes its advanced biomedicine productive capabilities, contract development organization platform and antibody-drug conjugates portfolio.

Visitors can interact with two touch-screen monitors showcasing video content, while a central LED screen will present the company’s innovations and achievements. A digital banner will also display its vision statement at the top of the booth.

In accordance with European climate initiatives, Samsung has also prepared a new digital brochure and will offer eco-friendly souvenirs like canvas bags to promote its environmental, social and governance practices.

Additionally, Samsung Biologics will join Bio Japan 2024, Asia’s largest bio event, in Yokohama from Wednesday to Friday. A company official said it will continue to engage with potential and existing overseas clients to enhance its global business network.