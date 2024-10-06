[Graphic News] Chelsea tops transfer spending, surpassing $1.3b

Chelsea Football Club has been named the most expensive soccer team in the world, according to the CIES Football Observatory, a Swiss research center.

In its latest report, Chelsea ranked first among the top 100 clubs for spending the most on transfer fees. Since American businessman Todd Boehly acquired the club from Roman Abramovich in 2022, Chelsea has invested approximately $1.39 billion on player transfers. Despite this heavy expenditure, the club finished 12th in the 2022-23 Premier League season and sixth in the 2023-2024 season.

Chelsea's spending outpaced second-placed Manchester United, which spent $1.15 billion on transfers. Following closely are Manchester City with $1.12 billion, Arsenal at $883 million and Tottenham with $871 million.