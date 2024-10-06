Money Festa 2024 offers investment tips in uncertain market

About 8,000 people joined the Money Festa 2024 conference during the two-day run in Coex, southern Seoul, on Oct. 1 and 2. Hosted by Herald Media Group, a total of 18 sessions on the latest investment trends were offered under the theme “Economic Freedom.” (Lee Sang-sub / Im Se-jun / The Korea Herald) About 8,000 people joined the Money Festa 2024 conference during the two-day run in Coex, southern Seoul, on Oct. 1 and 2. Hosted by Herald Media Group, a total of 18 sessions on the latest investment trends were offered under the theme “Economic Freedom.” (Lee Sang-sub / Im Se-jun / The Korea Herald)

Herald Media Group hosted Money Festa 2024 last week, a two-day event offering insights into the latest investment trends spanning from real estate to equity, shedding light on making wise investment decisions to achieve economic freedom. "Everyone dreams of a financially independent life, but the reality is harsh," Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, said in his opening speech at The Platz exhibition hall in Coex, southern Seoul, on Oct 1. "I hope the attendees can find the answer at Money Festa." “The government has been supporting the welfare of the financially underserved while respecting individuals’ choices and market functions, with the aim of helping the people achieve economic freedom,” Financial Services Commission Gov. Kim Byoung-hwan said. "I wish individuals could find wise investment strategies to achieve economic freedom without relying heavily on leveraging debts." Several industry leaders also joined the opening ceremony of the event organized by Herald Business, including Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong, Korea Development Bank Chairman Kang Seog-hoon, and Korea Federation of Banks Chairman Cho Yong-byoung.

Business leaders from financial sectors pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of the Money Festa 2024 conference at Coex in southern Seoul on Oct. 1. From left are Jeong Kyu-hwang, vice president at Woori Financial Group; Lee Ki-heon, vice chairman of Korea Listed Companies Association; Cho Jae-bak, senior vice president at Naver Pay; Lee Chang-hwa, vice president at Korea Financial Investment Association; Lee Eun-mi, president of Toss Bank; Kim Jae-sik, vice chairman of Korea Housing Association; Kim Kyu-cheol, director at Land Ministry, director of Housing and Land Office at Land Ministry; Jang Yeon-soo, vice president of KB Kookmin Bank; Koscom President Yoon Chang-hyun; Kim Chul-ju, chairman of Korea Life Insurance Association; Cho Yong-byoung, chairman of Korea Federation of Banks; Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young; Kim Byoung-hwan, chairman of Financial Services Commission; Jin Ok-dong, chairman of Shinhan Financial Group; Lee Byung-rhae, chairman of General Insurance Association of Korea; Heo Chang-eon, chairman of Korea Insurance Development Institute; Tak Yoon-seong, vice president of Kbank; Ha Keun-cheol, vice president at BNK Financial Group; Kang Seog-hoon, chairman of KDB Bank; Oh Hwa-kyung, chairman of Korea Federation of Savings Banks; Moon Hyung-wook, director at Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation; Lee Byung-hoon, vice chairman of Korea Housing Builders Association; and Kim Young-hoon, vice president of Hana Bank. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Real estate investment was the highlight of the two-day run, with some 8,000 visitors flocking to gain investment tips from experts. "It is not about when to invest, but where to invest,” said real estate columnist Moon Kwan-sik, also known by his pen name Baby Bear. “Expanding net assets is more important than increasing the number of owned houses." “Individuals should execute investments that they can handle when ready,” he said. Other experts on real estate investment stressed that the polarization of regions would only accelerate. “In the long term, population decline in areas other than Seoul will pick up pace. Only the greater Seoul area will survive and even in the Seoul region, polarization will be even more severe,” Chae Sang-wook, head of Connected Ground, said. Lee Jae-guk, an adjunct professor at the Korea Banking Institute, suggested the need to separate the concepts of investment and residence. “If the region where you have to stay is not investment worthy, rent your home and use the extra money to invest elsewhere,” Lee said. Shares of US tech companies with an AI push were another hot investment outlet under discussion at the event. “Considering the rapid growth of the AI industry, it is natural that more are seeking to invest in US shares. It does not make sense not to invest in US shares at a time like this when leading US firms will lead the growth of the whole industry," HSL Partners CEO Lee Hyung-su said. Yoo Dong-won, head of the Global Asset Allocation division at Yuanta Securities Korea, also stressed the growth of US shares. Of the US-listed companies, Yoo suggested investing in tech shares, including the “Magnificent 7” -- Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla. "But only invest in companies that have started to yield profit," Yoo said. "Focusing on the technology capability of a company could lead to a loss." Some lecturers discussed the monetary policy move, following the historic 50-basis point rate cut from the US Federal Reserve in September. “The year 2025 will be an era of pivot, a time for new economic orders,” Kim Kwang-seok, adjunct professor at Hanyang University, said. “Though we will move past the high rates and high inflation, slow growth will be a hurdle.”

