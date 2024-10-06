Most Popular
Money Festa 2024 offers investment tips in uncertain market
Some 8,000 visitors join two-day event, themed on economic freedomBy Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct. 6, 2024 - 15:43
Herald Media Group hosted Money Festa 2024 last week, a two-day event offering insights into the latest investment trends spanning from real estate to equity, shedding light on making wise investment decisions to achieve economic freedom.
"Everyone dreams of a financially independent life, but the reality is harsh," Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, said in his opening speech at The Platz exhibition hall in Coex, southern Seoul, on Oct 1. "I hope the attendees can find the answer at Money Festa."
“The government has been supporting the welfare of the financially underserved while respecting individuals’ choices and market functions, with the aim of helping the people achieve economic freedom,” Financial Services Commission Gov. Kim Byoung-hwan said.
"I wish individuals could find wise investment strategies to achieve economic freedom without relying heavily on leveraging debts."
Several industry leaders also joined the opening ceremony of the event organized by Herald Business, including Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong, Korea Development Bank Chairman Kang Seog-hoon, and Korea Federation of Banks Chairman Cho Yong-byoung.
Real estate investment was the highlight of the two-day run, with some 8,000 visitors flocking to gain investment tips from experts.
"It is not about when to invest, but where to invest,” said real estate columnist Moon Kwan-sik, also known by his pen name Baby Bear. “Expanding net assets is more important than increasing the number of owned houses."
“Individuals should execute investments that they can handle when ready,” he said.
Other experts on real estate investment stressed that the polarization of regions would only accelerate.
“In the long term, population decline in areas other than Seoul will pick up pace. Only the greater Seoul area will survive and even in the Seoul region, polarization will be even more severe,” Chae Sang-wook, head of Connected Ground, said.
Lee Jae-guk, an adjunct professor at the Korea Banking Institute, suggested the need to separate the concepts of investment and residence.
“If the region where you have to stay is not investment worthy, rent your home and use the extra money to invest elsewhere,” Lee said.
Shares of US tech companies with an AI push were another hot investment outlet under discussion at the event.
“Considering the rapid growth of the AI industry, it is natural that more are seeking to invest in US shares. It does not make sense not to invest in US shares at a time like this when leading US firms will lead the growth of the whole industry," HSL Partners CEO Lee Hyung-su said.
Yoo Dong-won, head of the Global Asset Allocation division at Yuanta Securities Korea, also stressed the growth of US shares. Of the US-listed companies, Yoo suggested investing in tech shares, including the “Magnificent 7” -- Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla.
"But only invest in companies that have started to yield profit," Yoo said. "Focusing on the technology capability of a company could lead to a loss."
Some lecturers discussed the monetary policy move, following the historic 50-basis point rate cut from the US Federal Reserve in September.
“The year 2025 will be an era of pivot, a time for new economic orders,” Kim Kwang-seok, adjunct professor at Hanyang University, said. “Though we will move past the high rates and high inflation, slow growth will be a hurdle.”
Various events were held for the attendees on the sidelines of the forum. On the first day, private bankers at Hana Club1, a private members club exclusively open to wealthy customers at Hana Bank, met with the attendees to provide one-on-one consulting on asset management.
The second day also featured mock interviews and job-related seminars for those who aspire to work at local banks. Officials from the top five lenders -- KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NongHyup -- participated as mentors, advising the participants on how to navigate the job-seeking process.
