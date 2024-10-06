McDonald’s Korea recognized for enhancing job security for seniors

McDonald's Korea said Sunday that it has received a commendation from the Ministry of Health and Welfare for its ongoing efforts to improve job security for senior citizens.

The award ceremony was held Wednesday in Seoul to mark the 28th National Day of Older Persons here.

The hamburger chain has established “inclusivity” as one of its core corporate values, aiming to promote diversity and equal opportunities.

Since 2011, in particular, the company has developed jobs specifically for seniors. Currently, it hires 755 people aged 55 or older, with their average age at 61.

The Korean office has also run diverse educational programs to help bridge the digital gap for older individuals.

Last year, the company partnered with the National Institute for Lifelong Education to distribute around 18,000 guidebooks for using digital kiosks. From this year, McDonald's has allowed senior citizens to practice using kiosks in its branches.

“We have contributed to senior welfare as part of our commitment to social responsibility. We will continue our efforts to reduce the digital divide and create more job opportunities for senior citizens,” said a McDonald's official.