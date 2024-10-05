Daily stock trading volume dips to lowest in Sept. amid sluggish conditions

An electronic signboard at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 8.02 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 2,569.71 on Oct. 4, 2024. (Yonhap)

The daily stock trading volume fell to the lowest of the year last month as worsening market conditions spooked investors, data showed Saturday.

The average daily trading volume of listed shares came to 16.67 trillion won ($12.36 billion) in September, the lowest since the start of the year, according to the data from the Korea Exchange, operator of South Korea's main bourse.

The reading also marks an 8 percent decline from 18.2 trillion won the previous month.

The figure has been a steady decline since peaking at 22.74 trillion won in March, falling to 19.47 trillion won in July and then to 18.2 trillion won the following month.

The daily turnover ratio of listed shares also fell to the lowest in the year in September.

According to the bourse operator, the average daily turnover ratio of listed shares came to 1.02 percent last month, sharply down from 1.16 percent the previous month.