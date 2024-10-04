HD Hyundai's hydrogen engine wins top award at H2 MEET

HD Hyundai Infracore's hydrogen engine HX12 has won the top award at a global hydrogen exhibition, H2 MEET 2024, the Korea Automobile Journalists Association announced Friday.

Journalists from the KAJA's 58 press members visited H2 MEET at Kintex in Gyeonggi Province from Sept. 25 to 27, to assess the latest hydrogen technologies of the participants and graded them based on the public's feedback, market potential and innovativeness, in cooperation with the exhibition organizers.

HD Hyundai Infracore's HX12, which was chosen as the Best Pick, is a hydrogen engine for 11-liter-class vehicles. The KAJA said HX12 boasts superior maximum output and torque compared to its competitors and can utilize existing internal combustion engine platforms, making it easy to retrofit aging vehicles. HD Hyundai Infracore plans to begin mass production of hydrogen engines for trucks in the second half of 2025.

Behind HX12, the KAJA awarded the Excellent Pick awards to Kolon Industries' moisture control device for fuel cells and Approtium's ammonia cracking equipment.

Kolon Industries' moisture control device is a key component of the air supply system in hydrogen fuel cell systems. The device's membrane, which is a polymer composite material, selectively transmits moisture to maximize the electrical generation efficiency of the system and improve durability.

Kolon Industries also introduced key materials for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles at this year's H2 MEET.

Approtium's ammonia cracking equipment can produce hydrogen by decomposing liquefied ammonia. The startup displayed the value chain of hydrogen at the hydrogen exhibition and received positive feedback. Approtium is working with Denmark's environmental technology company Topsoe as the ammonia cracking technology partner to expand its foothold and speed up the supply of clean hydrogen.

Over 300 companies and organizations from 24 countries took part in this year's H2 MEET, which drew about 41,000 visitors over the three-day event period.