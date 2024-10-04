Auteur Kiyoshi Kurosawa says he hasn’t discovered his style yet

Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who was named Asian filmmaker of the year at the Busan International Film Festival, speaks during a press conference in Busan on Thursday. (Yonhap)

BUSAN -- Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who gained international attention with the psychological horror thriller “Cure” (1997), said he still hasn’t discovered his style or overall theme, expressing his pure interest and motivation in filmmaking.

The 69-year-old veteran filmmaker was in Busan on Thursday as the recipient of the 29th Busan International Film Festival’s Asian filmmaker of the year award.

“Making films for over 40 years, people in Japan call me a veteran director. But one after another, I still contemplate what kind of movie I should make, meaning that I don’t think I have discovered my own theme or style yet,” Kurosawa told reporters at a press conference in Busan on Thursday.

“I want to make a movie that has no room for improvement when you look at it from 360 degrees. But after shooting, there has always been something that is missing. Looking to improve, I feel like I’m spinning round and round at the same place,” he said with humility.

Kurosawa debuted in 1983 with “Kandagawa Pervert Wars.” He won the Un Certain Regard jury prize at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival for “Tokyo Sonata” as well as the Un Certain Regard award for best director at Cannes in 2015 for “Journey to the Shore.” In 2020, he was awarded the Silver Lion for best direction at the 77th Venice International Film Festival for “Wife of a Spy.”

This year, his new movies “Serpent’s Path” and “Cloud” are both screening in the gala presentation section at the Busan film fest.

“I know it’s rare to see a director who shoots two movies in a year. Maybe in that context, I’m a bit of a unique director,” he told reporters.