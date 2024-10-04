Home

Seoul shares open nearly flat amid geopolitical uncertainties

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 4, 2024 - 09:35

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Seoul stocks opened nearly flat Friday, as investors sat on the sidelines amid the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.02 percent, or 0.48 point, to 2,561.21 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US shares lost ground amid the growing conflict between Israel and Iran, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.44 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite falling 0.04 percent.

International benchmark Brent crude, meanwhile, soared 5.03 percent amid concerns that Israel may strike oil facilities in Iran.

In Seoul, tech shares traded mixed, with top tech giant Samsung Electronics falling 0.33 percent while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.71 percent.

Pharmaceutical firms started higher, with Samsung Biologics rising 3.17 percent and Celltrion advancing 0.89 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,332 won against the US dollar, down 12.7 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

