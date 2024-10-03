Korean bands get their day in the sun, finally

Most Popular
Korean bands get their day in the sun, finallyBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Oct. 4, 2024 - 22:29
Bands are dominating local charts at the moment, led by JYP Entertainment's pop-rock sensation Day6.
With four of their old and new tracks among the top 10 on Melon’s music chart as of Friday -- “Happy” and “Welcome to the Show” claiming the No. 1 and No. 3 spots and “Melt Down” and “Time of Our Life” holding strong at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively -- it’s clear the Korean music scene is in the midst of a band craze.
Day6 is no newcomer. But it is only now that it has reached this level, nine years since its debut in 2015. While Day6 has long been favored by local music enthusiasts, this is the first time it has achieved such broad mainstream appeal.
Among all-female bands, four-member project band QWER is leading the rock genre.
“My Name is Malgeum” from the band's second EP, “Algorithm’s Blossom,” which released Sept. 23, currently ranks No. 2 on the Melon chart, the higher than any K-pop girl group. This places QWER above aespa’s hit “Supernova” at No. 4 and NewJeans’ “How Sweet” at No. 8.
The main reason for the surge in the popularity of such bands seems to be growing fatigue with the high-octane, addictive hooks typical of K-pop idol groups. In contrast, the music of such bands is considered easier to listen to.
“The currently popular band music follows traditional melodic structures that allow listeners to naturally feel the emotional contours throughout the song. It’s a familiar pattern that has long been recognized for evoking pleasure,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun.
Day6, for example, employs familiar, catchy melodies and combines them with universally relatable lyrics. “Time of Our Life,” for example, offers encouragement to young people, with lines such as, “Let’s write a beautiful chapter of our youth together.”
“Day6’s songs don’t convey aggressive messages or complex themes. Rather, they resonate as anthems for a weary generation,” said music critic Kim Do-heon. “With the members actively involved in writing and composing their songs, they’re gaining even more love for their authenticity.”
Japanese subculture and anime content have also influenced the rise in popularity of bands in Korea. Local bands often feature arrangements and melodies similar to Japanese rock bands that create anime soundtracks.
“The popularity of Japanese anime films like ‘The First Slam Dunk’ and ‘Suzume’ seems to have influenced Korean bands' music. The youthful passion and energy in these films, combined with their unique, refreshing imagery, often accompanied by rock music, have contributed to this trend,” Lim added. “As Japanese content continues to gain traction among younger generations, there’s a growing preference for Japanese-style rock and melodies.”
It’s not only K-pop bands that are gaining recognition — indie bands are also experiencing a surge in popularity. Local indie rock band Silica Gel sold out three concerts at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul in May, a feat rarely achieved even by popular K-pop groups. Notably, Silica Gel has become a band to reckon with based on its music alone; the band does not appear on TV shows, which has often been the fastest path to stardom for underground musicians.
Another indie band, Wave to Earth, currently boasts over 8.19 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a figure that is 1.5 times higher than IU’s 5.3 million, as of Thursday. IU is one of the most successful female K-pop solo artists today.
“Short-form videos on social media have helped indie musicians in the band scene gain immense popularity. The fan base for niche band music has snowballed as content is shared among enthusiasts who appreciate less mainstream sounds,” Lim said.
