Korean bands get their day in the sun, finally

Bands are dominating local charts at the moment, led by JYP Entertainment's pop-rock sensation Day6.

With four of their old and new tracks among the top 10 on Melon’s music chart as of Friday -- “Happy” and “Welcome to the Show” claiming the No. 1 and No. 3 spots and “Melt Down” and “Time of Our Life” holding strong at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively -- it’s clear the Korean music scene is in the midst of a band craze.

Day6 is no newcomer. But it is only now that it has reached this level, nine years since its debut in 2015. While Day6 has long been favored by local music enthusiasts, this is the first time it has achieved such broad mainstream appeal.

Among all-female bands, four-member project band QWER is leading the rock genre.

“My Name is Malgeum” from the band's second EP, “Algorithm’s Blossom,” which released Sept. 23, currently ranks No. 2 on the Melon chart, the higher than any K-pop girl group. This places QWER above aespa’s hit “Supernova” at No. 4 and NewJeans’ “How Sweet” at No. 8.

The main reason for the surge in the popularity of such bands seems to be growing fatigue with the high-octane, addictive hooks typical of K-pop idol groups. In contrast, the music of such bands is considered easier to listen to.

“The currently popular band music follows traditional melodic structures that allow listeners to naturally feel the emotional contours throughout the song. It’s a familiar pattern that has long been recognized for evoking pleasure,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun.

Day6, for example, employs familiar, catchy melodies and combines them with universally relatable lyrics. “Time of Our Life,” for example, offers encouragement to young people, with lines such as, “Let’s write a beautiful chapter of our youth together.”

“Day6’s songs don’t convey aggressive messages or complex themes. Rather, they resonate as anthems for a weary generation,” said music critic Kim Do-heon. “With the members actively involved in writing and composing their songs, they’re gaining even more love for their authenticity.”