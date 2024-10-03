Bucheon comics fest kicks off, drawing comics lovers

Most Popular
Bucheon comics fest kicks off, drawing comics loversBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct. 3, 2024 - 19:12
The 2024 Bucheon International Comics Festival, one of South Korea's biggest comics-related events, launched its four-day celebration on Thursday, attracting comics lovers with a variety of engaging events.
Organized by the Korea Manhwa Contents Agency, the festival kicked off with an opening ceremony that featured various sessions, including the presentation of Bucheon Comics Awards, an annual recognition of standout Korean comics.
The top honor at the Bucheon Comics Awards went to "Jeong-nyeon," a widely-read Naver webtoon about a woman's ambition to become an actress in "gukgeuk" -- a traditional all-female musical performance. The series has been adapted into a tvN drama starring Kim Tae-ri and the first episode is scheduled to air Oct. 12.
"Bucheon will become a hub where cartoon meets music, movies, dramas and b-boy breakdancing. It will emerge as a vibrant, creative space where imagination not only comes to life but transforms into something even greater," said Bucheon Mayor Cho Yong-ik, during the opening ceremony of 2024 BICOF held on Thursday.
A wide array of activities, including exhibitions showcasing webtoons which won awards at the Bucheon Comics Awards, as well as numerous booths where visitors can purchase comics-related items such as figurines, books and toys are available during the festival period. Attendees can also try on costumes and relax outdoors reading comic books.
International comics market B-COM also opened Thursday, bringing together foreign buyers interested in Korean webtoons and facilitating business in the Korean comics and webtoon industries.
“I saw on social media that a goods seller I follow on X opened a booth here, so I came to check it out and buy merchandise in person,” said Kim, a 20-year-old festival attendee on Thursday.
“It’s great that BICOF provides offline opportunities for merchandise sellers, since there aren’t many places to buy these items in person,” he added.
A cosplayer at the festival mentioned that she came to BICOF to connect with other cosplayers, many of whom network on the former Twitter.
“There are few large-scale events where cosplayers can meet others in person. I’m here to take photos with well-known cosplayers and post them on social media,” said a 19-year-old attendee who wished to remain anonymous.
On Friday, BICOF is scheduled to host special events, including a webtoon mentoring seminar and talk shows featuring Italian cartoonists, in celebration of 140 years of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy.
On Saturday, the Gyeonggi International Cosplay Festival will kick off, where 30 finalists will compete for the top prize of 10 million won ($7,505). The festival will close on Sunday with the Amateur Cosplay Contest and a fan talk show featuring the writer and artist of "Jeong-nyeon."
"Last year, BICOF drew around 120,000 visitors throughout the event, and we anticipate a similar turnout this year. In fact, I estimate the first day of the 2024 festival saw even more attendees than the opening day in 2023," said an official from KOMACON.
The 2024 BICOF runs through Sunday at various venues in the Korea Manhwa Museum in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. Admission is 5,000 won per person, regardless of age, but free for those in costume. Tickets can be bought exclusively on-site at the festival.
