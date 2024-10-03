Most Popular
Apple TV+ documentary follows vibrant, fearless lives of haenyeo
Director Sue Kim says it was a ‘gift’ to have Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai join as producerBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct. 3, 2024 - 17:57
BUSAN -- While there are a number of TV shows, documentaries and even fictional movies -- “Smugglers” (2023) -- that depict the lives of “haenyeo” or women sea divers, “The Last of the Sea Women” focuses on the vibrant and fearless lives of these brave, cool women.
Korean American director Sue Kim said she wanted to show the joy and strength of these haenyeo and how they are empowered by their profession, which traces its roots to more than 100 years ago.
“I’ve been fascinated by haenyeo culture for my whole life. My trip to Jeju Island as an 8-year-old saw the haenyeo community as something so bold, confident and fearless (from a young girl’s point of view),” she told reporters during a press conference held in Busan on Thursday.
“The Last of the Sea Women,” produced and streamed on Apple TV+ and produced by A24 and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai’s movie production company Extracurricular, was invited to the newly established non-competitive documentary showcase section of the 29th Busan International Film Festival.
Kim stressed how she wanted to differentiate her documentary from other existing narratives on haenyeo.
“(The narratives out there) are often about showing how haenyeo are unhappy to work at that age. But I wanted to just show (their) vibrancy, personality, joy and strength. When I went down there (to Jeju Island) with my mom to look for a haenyeo community, we found an 84-year-old haenyeo. So I felt that someone has to document (their lives) before it gets too late,” said Kim.
While it took a while for her to get funding for her documentary, she described meeting producer Yousafzai as a “gift.”
“I can honestly say that this movie would have not existed without Malala. I pitched it around everywhere, all the studios and streamers like Netflix, but no one would green light it. … (until) the president of the production company that Malala has just started happened to see my earlier project. She reached out to me, out of the blue, (asking) if there was any story I was dying to tell,” Kim told reporters.
“Malala is a humanitarian and (our story) is about women’s empowerment. I sent her the treatment and within a day she was on board. Because she came on board, A24 and Apple TV+ were on board. All these doors started opening because of her,” Kim added.
Five haenyeo who appear in the movie were also present at Thursday’s press conference.
“When I got injured from diving to the seabed and collecting seafood for my livelihood, I received zero compensation from the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives. We cannot even get insured because our occupation is categorized as high-risk. (As far as I know), haenyeo can only get compensated once they die (from an accident underwater),” Kang Jung-hwa, one of the haenyeo, told reporters, adding that she would want such aspects to be changed once the movie is released.
“The Last of the Sea Women” will be available on Apple TV+ on Oct. 11.
