[EYE] With Hangeul-shaped cookies, duo hopes to bring fun to the table

Tyler Rasch (right) and Nidhi Agrawal pose with Hangeul Kwaja, Korean alphabet-shaped cookies, prior to an interview with The Korea Herald Sept. 25 in Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Tyler Rasch and Nidhi Agrawal, who have called South Korea home for years, are no strangers to wearing many hats.

Rasch is a well-known TV personality renowned for his encyclopedic knowledge of Asian history and culture. He's also an author, translator, social media influencer and climate activist. Agrawal, who moved to Korea in 2016 keen on bridging the Indian and Korean markets, has a background across the IT industry and has juggled numerous TV and lecture appointments.

The two public personalities, with their impressive Korean language skills, have built their personal brands introducing their home countries' cultures and histories to Koreans and vice versa. Now, they're charting a new path as entrepreneurs with Hangeul Kwaja, which they say is the first Korean alphabet-shaped cookie to hit the market.

"Nidhi and I were working on an English teaching program together and thought, 'Hey, why don't we give out alphabet cookies as treats for the students?’” Rasch said in pitch-perfect Korean, occasionally fidgeting his leopard print flip-flops. “That's when it came to mind that I'd never seen them in Hangeul.”

In many English-speaking countries like the US, alphabet cookies are a childhood staple — something every child growing up learning the language has seen at least once.

"So I called Nidhi right away," he continued. "She was like, 'Wait, what? How's that even possible?' Once we realized there was nothing like it on the market, we decided to give it a shot — that was August last year."

Starting from scratch

With no prior baking or product launch experience, the pair had to start from scratch, getting their hands dirty with everything from crafting the recipe to designing packaging and setting up pop-up shops. Their biggest challenge: perfecting the taste, using 100 percent plant-based ingredients.

"Taste is such a personal thing," Agrawal explained in a no-nonsense style, occasionally asking the interviewer why certain questions were necessary. "It was extra tricky since we wanted to make something vegan that people from all over could enjoy. Starting from scratch with zero baking experience, we really had to come a long way."

After a month and a half of numerous trials and errors, the pair managed to create a handmade pilot product available in four flavors. Clips on their social media accounts document the whole process in detail — two novice entrepreneurs taking care of quite literally everything, from baking to packaging and marketing.

After a year of development and partnering with South Korean snack maker Orion for mass production, their final product offers two distinctly Korean flavors: garlic and mugwort, a nod to Korea's founding myth. In it, a bear turns into a woman after eating the two ingredients.

"We could've played it safe with your typical chocolate and vanilla," Rasch explained. "But we wanted something more uniquely Korean, with a story behind it. That's how we landed on garlic and mugwort."

Starting a business as foreign national residents in Korea, the duo often found themselves up against a slew of administrative hurdles. Paperwork was a particular headache as government agencies lacked adequate cross-language support.

"Take registering your business, for example," Rasch said. "Many government agencies and private companies alike require a Korean-written name for the paperwork to go through. But as foreigners, our alien registration cards only list our names in English, with no official Korean translation. So there's this whole identity mismatch. I could go on and on about stuff like this."

"But still, if you bug the officials enough, you can usually figure it out," he added with a laugh. "So, for foreigners looking to start their business in Korea: Never give up."