[Reporter’s Notebook] Was Netflix film opening BIFF really a bad thing?

BUSAN -- The most heatedly discussed topic at this year’s Busan International Film Festival is whether it was appropriate for a big-budget streaming platform title opening Asia’s largest film festival.

BIFF has positioned itself for decades as a gateway to discover emerging filmmakers and support independent films. So many industry insiders, film journalists and critics were surprised by BIFF’s decision to open the festival with Netflix’s violent action flick “Uprising” -- which is neither small-budget nor has a clear message relatable to modern-day Korea.

The 29th festival organizer did explain several times why, but it remains unclear what BIFF wanted to gain from choosing an R-rated, period action flick to represent the festival as an opener.

“I worked as a (BIFF) programmer for 20 years. When you choose the work (for an opening title), you have to have an objective eye, but I’ll be honest with you, I had some subjective opinions regarding why this movie had to open this year’s festival. I had a feeling that this had to be it,” Pak Do-sin, who is a co-interim festival director of BIFF this year, told reporters during a press conference in Busan on Wednesday.

“‘Uprising,’ among other candidates, had the highest quality as a commercial film with popular appeal,” he added. “But again, I can confidently say that BIFF has and will always revolve around independent movies. I want to reiterate that once again today.”

It is understandable that BIFF wants to take advantage of major streamers -- the majority of Busan’s electric signage and billboards were for promotions of upcoming Netflix and Disney+ series -- or reposition itself as experimenting with made-for-online content. But it is still a concern for many that Asia’s largest film festival chose a movie that is not even available at theaters.

“What BIFF is doing is a paradox -- the local film industry has been severely hit by the penetration of global streaming platforms, with a slowdown in sales and admissions numbers at theaters. It’s very discouraging for indie filmmakers too. They would probably see fewer reasons to submit their works to BIFF,” a head of a local indie film marketing agency who wished to remain anonymous told The Korea Herald.