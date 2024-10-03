K-pop star lip-syncing controversy flares up again

Lisa of Blackpink performs during the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Sept. 29, local time. (Sony Music Entertainment Korea)

As K-pop stars continue to gain global popularity and greater recognition in the music industry, fans have come to hold higher expectations for their live performances. Many K-pop fans now expect impressive vocal performances during live shows, with little tolerance for lip-syncing.

However, music insiders explain that it is nearly impossible for K-pop idols to sing perfectly while performing dynamic choreography. The challenge lies in how well they combine prerecorded vocals with live singing onstage.

Lisa of Blackpink was recently accused of lip-syncing at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Sept. 12 and 29, respectively. The criticism intensified during the Global Citizen Festival, where stars like Post Malone and Doja Cat also performed as headliners, some fans pointing out that the Thai musician’s lip-syncing was disrespectful for such a major event.

Pop music critic Kim Do-heon said that lip-syncing performances have been a recurring issue throughout the history of popular music.

“It used to be more prevalent. Compared to the past, there’s more flexibility now. Even world-renowned artists rarely sing live during performances with choreography as seen at the NFL Super Bowl halftime shows. The majority of them are entirely lip-synced,” Kim said on Wednesday.

But with the advancement of A&R technology and the musicians' experiences accumulated over time, the concept of the live performance has become increasingly blurred — particularly as singing live over prerecorded vocals has become more common.

Surprisingly, most K-pop idols are rumored to be singing only 10 to 20 percent of their songs live onstage, whether it’s during prerecorded music shows, press showcases or even world tour concerts.

“What we perceive as live is often layered with pre-recorded tracks. It’s far from what we would consider a traditional live performance,” said music critic Lim Hee-yun on Wednesday. “Even at concerts, idols mostly rely on prerecorded vocals, singing only a small portion live.”