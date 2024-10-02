Coupang’s one-day luxury delivery service rebrands as R.LUX

This promotional poster features the interface of Coupang's R.LUX application on a smartphone. (Coupang)

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said Wednesday that it has rebranded its one-day delivery service for premium beauty products as R.LUX, introducing a dedicated app to enhance user experience.

Initially launched as Rocket Luxury in July 2023 as part of Coupang’s strategy to expand into the premium beauty market, the service was rebranded as R.LUX to elevate the shopping experience and create a stronger, more distinctive identity, the company said.

The platform offers improved features such as product categorization, detailed descriptions and high-quality visual content, including videos and photos produced in collaboration with luxury brands.

Under this service, Coupang purchases beauty products from premium brands in advance and stores them at its nationwide logistics centers, enabling delivery within one day once a purchase is made. This initiative targets customers who prefer to order premium beauty products from home but have had to visit department stores due to concerns about authenticity.

Over 20 luxury brands are available on R.LUX, including SK-II, Rene Furterer, Estee Lauder, Sulwhasoo, Biotherm and The Whoo, with plans to add more. Additionally, all purchases are delivered in luxurious custom packaging.

Each product on the platform features an “authentic product” label, and all merchandise is guaranteed by the brands. Customers also benefit from a dedicated service center offered exclusively to R.LUX users.

“The R.LUX app allows customers to purchase the latest beauty products they’ve been eagerly awaiting and have them delivered quickly and conveniently via Rocket Delivery. Our goal is to create an elegant, convenient shopping experience like never before,” a Coupang official said.

Existing Coupang users can access R.LUX without creating a separate account. The app is available on Apple’s App Store, with an Android version expected later this year.